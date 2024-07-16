I want this insane Segway electric go-kart – it's $300 off for Amazon Prime Day

Looking at deals for hours does make you a bit nuts, if I'm honest. However, every once in a while, you come across an excellent product on sale that really gets your motor running. This year, it was the below Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro 2 offer that made me excited. Have a look, and you'll get excited too!

I don't think the Gokart Pro 2 is the first item you consider buying, nor do I think it's necessary to have one. However, who wouldn't want to ride this amazing electric go-kart around? It looks so much fun, and knowing Segway, it's safe to assume the thing has a decent build quality and performs well enough.

Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro 2: was $2,299.99, now $1,999.98 at Amazon

This electric go-kart can reach speeds up to 26.7 mph, letting you experience the thrill of high-speed racing anywhere you want. Better still, by connecting it to a gaming console or computer, you can use the Gokart Pro 2 as a simulator! Now $300 off at Amazon – don't miss out!

The Segway Gokart Pro 2 offers an exhilarating experience with its top speed of 26.7 mph and a range of 15.5 miles on a single charge. It features versatile riding modes, including ECO, Sport, Race, and Manual, making it suitable for various terrains and user preferences.

It also doubles as a racing game controller with 360° haptic feedback for an immersive gaming experience, though it is not compatible with PS5. Adjustable frame and steering wheel heights accommodate riders of different sizes, enhancing its appeal to both kids and adults. The precision steering and drifting capabilities ensure a thrilling ride.

