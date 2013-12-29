Apps of the year 2013
The downloads and updates that made waves this year
The app so popular there was a queue to download it. It won Apple users over with its simplifed interface that preluded the new look of iOS 7.
Free, IOS | Mailbox
The forecast for this app was sunny, snapping up an Apple design award in 2013. Ive and co even aped its icon design for iOS 7's weather app.
Free, iOS/Android | Yahoo
Its release was delayed, but a doubtless success. 10 million people downloaded the instant messaging service in its first 24 hours.
Free, iOS/Android | Blackberry
Lend your phone's processing power to science, helping to crunch numbers for projects from tracking global warming to curing cancer.
Free, Android | University of California, Berkeley
With more than 40 million users, this six-second video sharer was an instant hit for Twitter. Instagram Video's vying for its crown, though.
Free, iOS/Android/WP8 | Vine
A look at what music is being listened to in your location. An abundance of death metal? Time to make your excuses and leave…
Free, iOS/Android | Soundwave
A massive update in 2013 meant that Flipboard users could make their own magazines, creating an abundance of free user-generated digital reads.
Free, iOS/Android/WP8/BB | Flipboard
Peter Molyneux's experiment, where users tapped at a cube, stripping it of 69 billion blocks to reveal the mystery inside. Spoiler: it was a video.
Free, iOS/Android | 22Cans
The video remix app made by the founders of YouTube. Its community will never match the size/success of YouTube, but it is fantastic fun.
Free, iOS/Android | Mixbit
Not just another fitness app, this one added a competitive edge. It was also one of the first to take advantage of Apple's M7 chip.
Free, iOS/Android | Strava