Apps of the year 2013

The downloads and updates that made waves this year

By

1/10
Mailbox

Mailbox

The app so popular there was a queue to download it. It won Apple users over with its simplifed interface that preluded the new look of iOS 7.

Free, IOS | Mailbox

2/10
Yahoo Weather

Yahoo Weather

The forecast for this app was sunny, snapping up an Apple design award in 2013. Ive and co even aped its icon design for iOS 7's weather app.

Free, iOS/Android | Yahoo

3/10
BBM

BBM

Its release was delayed, but a doubtless success. 10 million people downloaded the instant messaging service in its first 24 hours.

Free, iOS/Android | Blackberry

4/10
Boinc

Boinc

Lend your phone's processing power to science, helping to crunch numbers for projects from tracking global warming to curing cancer.

Free, Android | University of California, Berkeley

5/10
Vine

Vine

With more than 40 million users, this six-second video sharer was an instant hit for Twitter. Instagram Video's vying for its crown, though.

Free, iOS/Android/WP8 | Vine

6/10
Soundwave

Soundwave

A look at what music is being listened to in your location. An abundance of death metal? Time to make your excuses and leave…

Free, iOS/Android | Soundwave

7/10
Flipboard

Flipboard

A massive update in 2013 meant that Flipboard users could make their own magazines, creating an abundance of free user-generated digital reads.

Free, iOS/Android/WP8/BB | Flipboard

8/10
Curiosity

Curiosity

Peter Molyneux's experiment, where users tapped at a cube, stripping it of 69 billion blocks to reveal the mystery inside. Spoiler: it was a video.

Free, iOS/Android | 22Cans

9/10
Mixbit

Mixbit

The video remix app made by the founders of YouTube. Its community will never match the size/success of YouTube, but it is fantastic fun.

Free, iOS/Android | Mixbit

10/10
Strava

Strava

Not just another fitness app, this one added a competitive edge. It was also one of the first to take advantage of Apple's M7 chip.

Free, iOS/Android | Strava

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.