By Pete Dreyer
New Apple iPad 3: Official pictures of the Apple tablet
First look at the Retina display-toting iPad
First look at the Retina display-toting iPad
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
New Apple iPad guide: New Apple iPad 3 officially unveiled i New Apple iPad: 10 Things you need to know
Aatma Studios have really pushed the boat out with this bezel-less tablet. Using a combination of NFC technology, and magnetised edges, two iPads can be joined together to enlarge the screen. The difficulty with removing the bezel is figuring out how the touch-screen recognises the difference between you holding the tablet and actively inputting commands.
Link: Aatma Studio
This concept comes from an unnamed designer at LoopRumours, who clearly had his crazy hat on when he dreamt this up. We may well see a black iPad 3 in the near future, but the chances of the Apple iPad 3 running OS X over iOS and having an optical drive? Slim to none we'd say, and 'slim' just sneaked out of the back door.
Link: LoopRumors
Robrecht Vanhauwere's design features a Retina display and an aluminium bar at the bottom of the device. Clearly the focus is on aesthetic details, whilst the design in general remains very similar to the iPad 2.
Link: Robrecht Vanhauwere
This sturdy looking concept has been fashioned on the design aesthetics of the Apple iPhone 4, giving the tablet a squarer look. Besides that, and the slightly oversized front and rear cameras this doesn't look much different to the iPad 2. With Apple needing to make a statement to retain their hold on the tablet market, we expect the iPad 3 will get a significant upgrade in the looks department when it arrives.
Link: iPad 3 Release News
Another design from Robrecht Vanhauwere, this Apple iPad 3 concept has a thinner bezel around the side and top edges, and sports an ultra-thin form factor, an iPad Air if you will. Definitely don't count this out - the technology that goes inside these mobile devices gets smaller every day, and you can be fairly sure that the iPad 3 will be as light and as thin as Apple can make it.
Link: Robrecht Vanhauwere
The designer of this gorgeous mock iPad remains anonymous, but the concept further accentuates the pattern of the bezel-less tablet, along with a 3D display. We can't help but feel that the latter is a little left-field, but it's an interesting idea.
Link: MacMagazine
Guilherme Schasiepen's design is very much based on the form factor of the iPhone 4. The tablet itself remains the same, with no technical details given (though I think we can safely assume that there's a Retina display in there somwhere), but the iPhone's aluminium band makes the jump over to the iPad, making the tablet a little more edgy, literally.
Link: Guilherme Schasiepen
This is an amazing idea, but one that we fear is beyond the realms of possibility right now. An iPad with a flexible screen that can be rolled up would be a definite hit, but we'll have to wait a while before we see something like this taking up shelf-space in our local Apple store. Also, by the time this comes around, we're pretty sure it won't be running OS X.
Link: The Wondrous
This iPad 3 design veers away from the sleek form factor anticipated by many others. Once again the bezel has been reduced, but the tablet is much thicker, in anticipation of the iPad 3 packing some serious hardware. Could the Apple iPad 3 be looking to take a chunk of the ultrabook market by competing on hardware terms and running OS X?
Link: iPad 3 Today
This funky silver iPad 3 concept is much more angular than the Apple iPad 2. More significantly, this anonymous artist has mocked up the new age tablet running a full version of OS X, rather than the mobile iOS system.
Link: iPad 3 Release News