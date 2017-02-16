All the Lego Batman sets from the new Lego Batman movie!
Timed to coincide with the new Lego Batman movie, here's the best new Lego Batman sets!
Minifigures in this set include: Batman, Robin, Kabuki-Twins and Man-Bat for an exciting showdown. In this set you can help Batman and his sidekick Robin defeat the enemy in the Batmobile which comes in two modes, race mode to chase down the enemies and monster truck mode to smash through obstacles, it can also fire studs for optimal battle tactics.
The smallest of the play sets, Balloon Escape, is set within Gotham’s Energy Facility. The power plant is hugely intricate with explode function, pipes, plus computer, pressure meter and bomb elements. The aim is to defeat the Joker who has planted a bomb somewhere in the area and to not allow the killer clown to escape. The set comes with Batman and The Joker figurines as well as a Balloon Pack and a Grappling Gun. This seems like a really great set to get as many of the components are hugely detailed, like translucent flames from the balloon pack and the Jokers new coat tails, although the working Grappling Gun alone was enough to make us think that this is a good one to choose.
Here Batman, with the help of Robin and Batgirl, must stop Catwoman from robbing a jewellery shop and escaping on her Catcycle! This set comes with a folding lamppost, a bin and a jewellery shop with translucent jewels and window. The Catcycle is the crowning piece of this set as it intricate with moveable rubber wheels, lights and visible engine machinery. The combination of multiple characters, movable pieces and heisted jewels makes this one of the sets where you can be most creative.
Batman must now take on four super-villains: The Riddler, Kite Man, Magpie and Calendar Man. The car is hugely detailed with a dual exhaust with two flip-up, spring-loaded shooters to avoid during the fight as well as a secret front compartment with two hidden guns. Your battle scene can be as elaborate as you like with the choices of weapons, including Batarangs and dynamite.
To free Mayor McCaskill from the hands of Clayface in his clay prison, you must get past his six-stud rapid shooters built into his arms and his large clay hammer. This villain stands at 5” tall and is the only one to be built from bricks with apposable arms, legs and head. The design of Clayface is great, not only will it be a joy to assemble but its ability to fire studs at Batman means an exciting face-down to save the Mayor of Gotham.
Similar to the last set this one’s main feature is the detailed and cleverly designed car, namely the Notorious Lowrider, it comes equipped with a cockpit, bouncing suspension, an opening trunk with hidden double spring-loaded shooters, a spare wheel and a horn. The mission is to help Batgirl defeat The Joker and Harley Quinn and capture them before they become even more of a danger. The minifigures of The Joker and Harley Quinn come with a gun and a bat to create a battle of good and evil.
Batman goes to Gotham City Energy Facility to catch Mr Freeze who is fully equipped in his Exosuit and save the security guard who is trapped within ice using his very own Flame Thrower. The story behind the set is a good one and being slightly larger than the last set has more stages to the battle/ rescue story. The block of ice is an ingenious, opening, translucent piece with room for the figurine. This set includes three minifigures: Batman, The Freeze and a security guard. This can also be connected to The Joker Balloon Escape to create a larger Energy Facility scene.
Despite the unforgivable pun in the name, this set is a really good one. The Batski must follow the Tail Gator as it attempts to flee on water from the cities harbour with the Killer Croc, Zebra-man and Tarantula inside. Batman must go against three supervillains armed with weapons of his own in order capture them before they can cause any more harm. The Killer Croc has a posable head, arm, wrists, hands and fingers and even a snapping jaw. The set also includes never before seen figures, exiting to any LEGO fans. The bold colour of the Tail Gator and minifigures makes the set visually exciting too.
The Scuttler is a highly adjustable vehicle and impressive to look at too. It measures between 10 and 14-inches long depending on the arm positions and has a built in net shooter, six stud shooters and a jetpack for Batman. It includes six minifigures: Batman, The Joker, Poison Ivy, Commissioner Gordon, Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson. Poison Ivy has moveable ivy plants attached to her and it is the details like these that make the set as a whole exciting and a must have for any Lego or Batman fans.
As the most expensive of all the kits, we expect a lot, and the Batcave Break-In doesn’t disappoint! It includes six minifigures including Batman, The Penguin, Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth and two Hench-Penguins. The three main attractions, the Batcave, Batboat and Duckmobile are all highly detailed and don’t disappoint from the consistent levels of intricacy these Batman Lego sets have.
The mission is to transform from Bruce Wayne to Batman via a revolving door set into the Batcave walls, choose from three Batsuits, and capture the Penguins using the Batboat’s weapons whilst avoiding the Penguins counter attacks. This set is definitely worth the money as it has an amazing set up, great levels of detail in the minifigures and ingenious contraptions as part of the locations.