20-minute kickboxer strength and flexibility full body workout for all skill levels

This full body workout is little different from the usual full body workouts you might find on T3. Today, we won't be building muscle or trying to lose weight. No, in this just over 20 minutes workout, we'll be focusing strength and flexibility. We aren't saying today's workout will be a walk in the park but feel free to it tone it down a bit if you feel like you're going too strong.

This workout is perfect for anyone who wants to build the strength and flexibility needed for powerful kicks. FightCamp coach Flo Master takes you through a starting warm-up and a dynamic warm-up before the three rounds of strength-building exercises. The final five minutes of the workout are dedicated to stretching which is the key for powerful kicks. This workout is appropriate for all levels of fitness.

Jerry Randolph – a.k.a. Flo Master – grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland. After quickly rising to fame as a dancer, Flo turned to martial arts and boxing and began working in the group fitness industry. Flo Master is a Founding FightCamp Coach, eternal entertainer, and father of two lovely children, who just happen to be excellent dancers and martial artists.

For this workout, you won't need any expensive home gym equipment to follow along today's workout; all you need is a chair and some determination and you are ready to go!

How to perform this 20-minute kickboxer strength and flexibility full body workout

Two Minute Warm-Up (follow along w/Flo Master)

One Minute + 30 Second Dynamic Warm-Up (follow along w/Flo Master)

Round One - Front Kick

10 Front Kicks on each leg

Front Kick Pulse - 30 seconds on each leg

Front Kick Hold - 30 seconds on each leg

Round Two - Roundhouse Kick

10 Roundhouse Kicks on each leg

Roundhouse Kick Pulse - 30 seconds on each leg

Roundhouse Kick Hold - 30 seconds on each leg

Round Three - Side Kick

10 Side Kicks on each leg

Side Kick Pulse - 30 seconds on each leg

Side Kick Hold - 30 seconds on each leg

Five Minute Flexibility & Cooldown (follow along w/Flo Master)

Are you ready? Click play on the video below and let's get going!

The workout

Exercises explained

The kicks have been modified in this workout to focus on building the muscles needed for power.

Front Kick

Standing with your back to the chair, place one hand on the chair for balance. Lift one knee up and extend the leg out at hip height. Bend the leg bringing the knee back towards the chest.

Roundhouse Kick

Stand with the chair to your side and place a hand on the chair for balance. Angle the toes of the foot closest to the chair towards the chair and lift the opposite leg out to the side with the knee bent. Extend the lifted/bent leg straight with pointed toes. Bend the leg back to the starting position.

Side Kick

Stand with the chair to your side and place a hand on the chair for balance. Bend the leg that is furthest from the chair so that the leg comes towards the chest. The body leans slightly towards the chair. Extend the bent leg out to the side with the toes pointing towards the floor. Bend the leg and bring it back in towards the chest.