10 games that will make 2023 epic – Breath of the Wild 2, Final Fantasy 16, Spider-Man and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

2023 is shaping up to be one hell of a year for video games as numerous big releases from PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox are set to launch across the 12-month period.

That's not to say 2022 hasn't been remarkable already, with Elden Ring , Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West , Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Sniper Elite 5 all complementing the year's output. It's just that 2022 has been full of delays ... like a lot. So many in fact that 2023 is poised to have one of the most stacked years yet – and that's only counting what we know about.

Everyone is aware of how secretive the games industry can be, so it's not using hyperbole to genuinely say that 2023 has a mighty strong chance of being one of the best years for video games in history. Don't believe us? These 10 good reasons will convince you otherwise.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Undoubtedly Nintendo's most anticipated game in years, Breath of the Wild 2 looks to build off the monumental success of its predecessor by expanding to the skies above Hyrule. While the game and title are still surrounded by secrecy, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma promised "something special" for Link and fans.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The second of three parts in the extraordinary undertaking by Square Enix to remake and retell the beloved story of Final Fantasy 7. Picking up from the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks to follow Cloud, Tifa, Barrett and friends as they look to change history and prevent Aerith's death from Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 in the winter of 2023.

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, Starfield quickly shot to the top of many people's list with the space action RPG undeniably being Xbox's biggest exclusive. Development has been ongoing since 2015, something that made the ambitious project said to feature over 1,000 explorable planets. That should keep us busy until The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 .

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Xbox One Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: WB Games / Rocksteady)

By the time Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases, it will have been eight years since developer Rocksteady's last game in Batman: Arkham Knight. The superb superhero studio turns its attention to the ragtag group of Task Force X, as players control Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark in an attempt to take down Superman and the Justice League for good.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: EA / Respawn)

Cal Kestis returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to 2019's critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developer Respawn, otherwise known for Titanfall and Apex Legends, is collaborating with Lucasfilm Games once more for the sequel, picking up five years later with the young Jedi trying to survive through the age of the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023.

Dead Space

(Image credit: EA / Motive Studios)

Few horror games have left the legacy that Dead Space did, so it's no surprise really that EA decided to remake the 2008 release for new consoles. Set in the 26th century, engineer Isaac Clake investigates a distress call from the USG Ishimura that leaves him no option but to take arms against mutated human corpses as he searches for his wife.

Dead Space is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 27th, 2023.

Final Fantasy 16

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I'm sorry, what! Two Final Fantasy games in one year? Oh yes, Final Fantasy 16 (or Final Fantasy XVI) is the next mainline entry in the series, this time set in the mountainous land of Valisthea where six factions are on the verge of war. The main protagonist, Clive Rosfield, will venture on a quest for revenge after a "great tragedy".

Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2023.

Street Fighter 6

(Image credit: Capcom)

Hadoken! Ryu, Chun-Li, Jamie, Kimberly, Luke and Guile are all back for another round in Street Fighter 6. It's staggering to think that the competitive fighting game has now been going 35 years with the seventh entry in the mainline series set to introduce real-time commentary and take advantage of the gorgeous graphics engine that has helped the Resident Evil series shine in recent years. Speaking of which...

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/ S and Microsoft Windows in 2023.

Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has been on stellar form in recent years, now remaking arguably its most popular game ever for a new generation in Resident Evil 4. Players will once again control US agent Leon Kennedy on a mission to rescue the president's daughter from an infected violent cult in a remote Spanish village, although the narrative is interestingly being changed up a little bit.

Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on March 24th, 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Two Spideys for the price of one? Oh, Insomniac, you are too good to us. That's right after the major success of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel will have players acting as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they square off against Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Black Spidey suit incoming!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

There you have it. 10 monumentally exciting games that will no doubt (barring delays) help 2023 become one of the best years in video game history. We knew you'd be convinced.