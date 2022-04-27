Every major video game delayed in 2022 – and the one likely to be delayed next

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Video game delays are inevitable. While we all want to play the latest and greatest next-gen games across PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC as soon as possible, the costs and development process are now more complicated and bigger than ever.

Most people are now familiar with the famous Miyamoto quote about a delayed game being eventually good and a rushed game being bad forever, so while it's naturally disappointing to find out that you'll have to wait a little bit longer to play these games, it's normally a positive thing in the long run. You then have the global COVID-19 pandemic to take into consideration too, which has not helped the process.

That said, there are still some fantastic games coming this year and beyond. To help you prepare your calendar in anticipation, here's every major video game delayed in 2022 and their new release dates.

Forspoken

(Image credit: Square Enix )

Original release: May 25th, 2022

New date: October 11th, 2022

Forspoken was delayed by five months in March this year, pushing the new action RPG from Square Enix to an October 11th, 2022 release date.

"Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months, we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall," said the development team as part of the announcement (via Twitter ).

Forspoken is set to launch across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Original release: 2022

Delayed until: TBC

Nintendo decided to delay the launch of Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The turn-based strategy game is a remake of the original Advance Wars from 2001 and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising from 2003. It currently doesn't have a release date.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date," said Nintendo (via Twitter ).

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Reboot Camp is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: WB Games / Rocksteady)

Original release: 2022

New date: Spring 2023

Batman: Arkham spinoff Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed in March with developer Rocksteady confirming the decision to push the release back until Spring 2023.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023," said Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill (via Twitter ). "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Original release: 2022

New date: Spring 2023

Following heavy speculation, Nintendo finally confirmed that Breath of the Wild 2 would now not release until Spring 2023 with more time needed to make the game "something special".

"We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023," said Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma (in a video announcing the delay). Adding that: "In order to make the game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Read T3's Breath of the Wild 2 hub for more information.

What's next?

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

I hate to say it but if I had to put money on the next major video game to be delayed it would be God of War: Ragnarok from Sony Santa Monica. The final instalment of Kratos and Atreus' adventures into Norse mythology has already been delayed once from 2021 to 2022 and with little gameplay shown since September 2021, it feels more of a when than an if at this point.

It's a massive project and no doubt will be worth the wait but with Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog addressing fans as part of the four-year anniversary of God of War (2018), all of the wording suggests to me that another push back is on the horizon.

We'll be updating this piece (hopefully, not that regularly) whenever a major video game is delayed, so check back to keep on top of all the latest release dates.