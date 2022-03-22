Hogwarts Legacy has an amazing pre-order deal

How to save a few Galleons on the new Harry Potter game

A wizard approaches a dragon in Hogwarts Legacy
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Matthew Forde
By
published

Harry Potter fans that are eagerly awaiting the release of Hogwarts Legacy can pre-order the video game today at a great price, whether that's across PlayStation or Xbox.

The deal in question takes more than £10 off the RRP of Hogwarts Legacy and is perfect for anyone that knows that they will be picking up the new magical action RPG on launch day.

Developed by Avalanche Software and set during the late 1800s, players will create their own witch or wizard before attending Hogwarts as a fifth-year student. You will then be able to attend classes and visit several iconic locations from the Wizarding World, such as Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest. What more could you ask for.  

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo
Hogwarts Legacy can be purchased via ShopTo on PlayStation 5 at a discounted price that likely won't last. 

View Deal
Hogwarts Legacy (PS4): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo
The Hogwarts Legacy offer is available for those on PlayStation 4 too. Currently, there is no upgrade path from PS4 to PS5 so this is the best option.  

View Deal
Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox): was £59.99, now £49.85 at ShopTo
Finally, to keep things fair, ShopTo has the same great deal for those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.   

View Deal

Is this finally the next-gen Harry Potter experience we've been waiting for? 

After originally being debuted in September 2020, lots of questions loomed over whether Hogwarts Legacy is the real deal. Now with PlayStation partnering with Warner Bros. to showcase 14-minutes of new gameplay on PS5, it's fair to assume this game is the next-gen Harry Potter experience fans have been waiting for.

Just having the opportunity to explore every nook and cranny that Hogwarts holds as well as exploring the open world environment on the back of a hippogriff is going to be something special. Oh, and you don't have to be a good wizard, either. Avada Kedavra!

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release in Holiday 2022 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. To find out more, we've gathered together every official Hogwarts Legacy image to give you a better look at the game. 

