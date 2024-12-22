You only need a kettlebell and these six exercises to build a strong, stable core

If the thought of lying down on your back to do your regular core routine is making you feel physically sick from all the festive food, then this standing workout is just what you need. It will challenge your stability and balance, strengthening those all-important deep abdominal muscles and ones in your lower back— in just 20 minutes. Time to pull yourself off the sofa and grab a kettlebell or a heavy household object.

Standing core workouts have been hugely popular, and for good reason. They’re more functional than floor-based core exercises, as many movements we do throughout the day—such as bending, twisting, and hinging—are performed in an upright position, not on the floor. Moving your body through different planes of motion against gravity challenges your balance and stability to a whole new level. As a result, you activate more muscles and get a killer core workout.

If you don’t have a kettlebell you can always use a dumbbell, a weight plate— basically any type of weight on offer. For those doing it at home with zero equipment, fill up the largest water bottle you can find. Perform each exercise for 8-12 reps, followed by a 30-second rest between each one, and a two-minute rest between rounds. If you’re doing this as a standalone workout, aim for three rounds in total. But if you’re adding it onto the of one as a finisher, two should be plenty. Here are your exercises:

Wood chops

Windmills

Single-leg knee drive

Kettlebell halo

Around the world

Side bends

If you now have a newfound love for standing core workouts, then give this one a try next; it'll only take 10 minutes, leaving you plenty of time to get back to the festivities. Alternatively, if you have minimal home gym equipment, or can't be bothered to head to the gym (no judgement), then this five-move bodyweight workout is ideal and very beginner-friendly too.