You only need a kettlebell and these six exercises to build a strong, stable core

If the thought of lying down on your back to do your regular core routine is making you feel physically sick from all the festive food, then this standing workout is just what you need. It will challenge your stability and balance, strengthening those all-important deep abdominal muscles and ones in your lower back— in just 20 minutes. Time to pull yourself off the sofa and grab a kettlebell or a heavy household object.
Standing core workouts have been hugely popular, and for good reason. They’re more functional than floor-based core exercises, as many movements we do throughout the day—such as bending, twisting, and hinging—are performed in an upright position, not on the floor. Moving your body through different planes of motion against gravity challenges your balance and stability to a whole new level. As a result, you activate more muscles and get a killer core workout.
A post shared by Roxanne Russell (@workoutwithroxanne)
A photo posted by on
If you don’t have a kettlebell you can always use a dumbbell, a weight plate— basically any type of weight on offer. For those doing it at home with zero equipment, fill up the largest water bottle you can find. Perform each exercise for 8-12 reps, followed by a 30-second rest between each one, and a two-minute rest between rounds. If you’re doing this as a standalone workout, aim for three rounds in total. But if you’re adding it onto the of one as a finisher, two should be plenty. Here are your exercises:
- Wood chops
- Windmills
- Single-leg knee drive
- Kettlebell halo
- Around the world
- Side bends
If you now have a newfound love for standing core workouts, then give this one a try next; it'll only take 10 minutes, leaving you plenty of time to get back to the festivities. Alternatively, if you have minimal home gym equipment, or can't be bothered to head to the gym (no judgement), then this five-move bodyweight workout is ideal and very beginner-friendly too.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
I tested the new Bentley Become fragrance – a stylish exterior hides a decadent secret
This is the scent I'll be wearing on Christmas Day for one reason
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon's Christmas movie is a must-watch, say fans – defying the critics
Red One is an extravaganza, and it's streaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Kickstart your metabolism and burn fat in 30 minutes with this five-move bodyweight workout
It'll also boost your aerobic capacity and functional strength too!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget burpees – 5 alternatives that fuel fat loss and build full-body fitness
Incase you need something that's lower-impact or simply can’t hack throwing yourself to the floor today
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pack on upper body muscle with this six-move beginner bench workout
Forget gym machines, a bench and a pair of dumbbells can give you the gains you're after
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need this mat Pilates workout and 15 minutes to sculpt and strengthen your entire body
There are other ways to get fit and strong besides lifting weights and jumping
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Leave the run – this simple three-move bodyweight home workout culls calories
There are other ways you can get your cardio fix that don't involve heading outdoors
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A Pilates instructor says this is the five-minute routine you need for your back
Tight and tense after a long day of sitting? Unwind with these five exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 10-minute kettlebell workout strengthens your entire body and core with three simple exercises
Don’t let time hold you back – this speedy session covers all strength bases
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This full-body workout for beginners builds functional strength and boosts longevity
And all you need is a single dumbbell
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published