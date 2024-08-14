This four-move workout strengthens your major upper and lower body muscles using a single resistance band

If you’re looking for a low-impact, cost-effective way to get fit at home, look no further than the humble resistance band. While it may not look like much, this long loop of rubber is actually the best piece of home gym equipment your money can buy, as it can build muscle, is easy to use, and you can simply stuff it in your gym bag when you're done with it. Ready to try one for yourself? We've got you covered with this five-move full-body workout.

It's not just muscle that resistance bands can build either, they're also effective at burning fat. In fact, a 2022 review that looked at 15 different studies with a total of more than 600 participants found that using resistance bands – in comparison to bodyweight exercises and free weights – was more effective at reducing body fat in obese and overweight people. So, if you thought resistance bands were just for getting a pump on, think again.

FULL BODY RESISTANCE BAND WORKOUT - YouTube Watch On

For this workout, work your way through the five exercises below, resting for 20-30 seconds between each exercise. Once you’ve completed one round, rest for 60-90 seconds, then repeat the workout two, or three more times. Then that’s your session done! Make sure you’re either using long loop resistance bands, or tube bands, as small ‘booty bands’ won’t be suitable. Here are your exercises:

Banded push-ups 3 x 12

Bent-over row 3 x 10-12

Bicep curls 3 x 10

Face pulls 3 x 10-12

Steps ups 3 x 8-10

Remember, if your bands are too light and you don’t have heavier ones, try standing on more of the band to shorten it and increase the resistance. Alternatively, you can always slow the movement down to up the intensity of the exercise. Fancy more banded workouts? Here’s a 15-minute upper body workout that’ll leave your biceps, triceps, chest, back and shoulder seriously smoked! Otherwise, if it’s another full-body session you’re looking for, then here’s another speedy session you can work through in 30 minutes.