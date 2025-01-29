"This class will get your body pumping" – Pilates teacher recommends 15-minute full body circuit

I love Pilates workouts. They are deceivingly simple-looking yet provide a hell of a workout every time I try them. What I like most about them is how quickly they get my body working. It might be low intensity, but there is nothing low effort in Pilates workouts!

"This session will get you sweaty, energised, and feeling the burn in no time," says Pilates and Barre instructor Emma. "All you need is yourself and a mat – let’s get started!" Well, you will also need some dumbbells for this workout, but only very light ones, so you can swap them out if you wish.

The workout

15 Min Full Body Mat Pilates Flow | Building Strength & Endurance - YouTube Watch On

This Pilates flow combines core-strengthening, glute activation, and upper-body toning using light weights. Starting with a Cat-Cow stretch to warm up the spine, we quickly move into a high plank with alternating knee drops and plank to downward dog transitions, engaging the core and shoulders.

The intensity builds with dynamic knee tucks, pulses, and side-to-side plank dips, firing up the obliques and stabilising muscles. The upper-body section, performed in a kneeling position, includes bicep curls, front arm lifts, tricep extensions, and arm circles, targeting the arms and shoulders while maintaining core engagement.

Twists and pulses work the obliques, while overhead reaches challenge stability. The glute-focused segment features donkey kicks, leg lifts in a pike position, and knee-to-elbow crunches, emphasising posterior chain activation.

The workout closes with criss-cross knee tucks, plank holds, and toe presses, ensuring a full-body burn. A final Cat-Cow stretch cools down the muscles, leaving you feeling strong and energised.

Equipment and more workouts

Even if your home is carpeted, I'd recommend using an exercise mat to avoid carpet burns (been there too many times). Similar to putting on workout clothes, mats also make it easier to get into the right mindset. Grabbing your mat can help your brain and muscles prepare for the workout.

As for weights, the instructor uses 1.9kg dumbbells. I used a 4-kilo pair purely because I wanted to maximise muscle activation during movements. I have the Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells from years ago, and they still work, so I opted for those.

If you're interested in more Pilates workouts (why wouldn't you be?), check out this 5-move routine for a stronger, more resilient body. Also, here's an 8-move Pilates circuit for better posture – because we can all have a stronger back!