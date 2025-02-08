"It's a nice way to start the day" - Yoga teacher shares 10-minute no-equipment mobility routine

Getting more mobile is a constant struggle for many (including me). It's hard to find time, no matter how often I keep telling myself that I need to stretch to offset all that sitting around at the desk. Luckily, as I was looking for yet another full-body workout (can't help myself), I stumbled across this lovely 10-minute stretching routine, which is perfect to ease those stiff joints.

"This routine isn’t just for mornings, but it’s a great way to start the day," says Flo in the video. "My goal is to help you feel good, move with ease, and set yourself up for success." Are you ready to take on the day? Let's go!

How to do this workout

10 minute MUST DO mobility movement routine - YouTube Watch On

Begin by standing tall and swinging your arms forward and back, letting momentum create a natural bounce. Gradually raise your arms overhead, then lower them while maintaining fluid motion. Add some rotation by internally and externally turning your arms to engage your shoulders and upper body.

Next, widen your stance and mimic a golf swing, moving your arms across your body while extending your fingers back. Switch sides and focus on smooth, rhythmic transitions. From here, hinge at your hips and fold forward, gently bending your knees. Perform "elephant walks" by alternately straightening each leg, stretching the back of your body.

Move into a downward-facing dog, pressing your palms into the ground while bending and straightening your knees. Flow into a plank, then open your chest into an upward dog before rolling back into down dog. Repeat for five slow, intentional waves. Finish by walking forward into a deep squat, then sit comfortably for a minute of deep breathing.

Tips and more workout

As Flo mentions in the video, you won't need any equipment for this workout apart from an exercise mat. I did it on a rug, and I admit, it would have been better to do it on a grippy mat instead.

You'll enjoy this workout the most if you have some level of hamstring flexibility. If there is no flex in this area in your body, try this 6-minute stretching workout or this gentle 10-minute stretching routine instead.