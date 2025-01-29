"I guarantee you it will help with those hamstrings and hips!" – physical therapist recommends a 10-minute hamstring stretch routine

"You can always be more flexible" is something I always tell myself when I don't feel like stretching. It's not like I'm actually flexible; I'm far from it. My hamstrings, in particular, are really tight due to all the running and training I do. This is why I was on the hunt for a good hamstring stretching workout, and as luck would have it, I found one that is perfect!

"This routine is my very favourite way to help lengthen hamstrings and loosen up the hips," says physical therapist and pilates teacher Jessica Valant in the video. She continues by teasing that the workout "might be some things you haven't seen before, but I guarantee you it will help with those hamstrings and hips!" Where do I sign up!?

Fix Your Tight Hamstrings - 10 Minute Hamstring Stretches! - YouTube Watch On

The workout begins with a standing forward fold to assess hamstring flexibility. Standing with feet hip-width apart, tuck your chin and roll down, noting how far your hands can reach. Next, you move to a low lunge with a side-to-side sway. Starting on all fours, you step one foot forward and gently sway from side to side, helping loosen the hips and joints.

The workout transitions from the low lunge into a supported lunge with a side stretch. With one hand on the front knee for balance, you stretch the opposite arm overhead and to the side, creating a deep stretch through the side body and hip flexors.

The dynamic hamstring stretch is next. Shift your weight back to partially straighten the front leg, then move forward into a deeper lunge. The following exercise, the child’s pose, provides a moment of relaxation. With knees apart and hips sinking back, you extend your arms forward, stretching the lower back and hips.

The lunge sequence is then repeated on the opposite side, ensuring balanced flexibility and mobility. You work through the low lunge, side stretch, and dynamic hamstring stretch again, this time focusing on the other leg, followed by another round of child’s pose.

Finally, you return to a standing forward fold to reassess your hamstring flexibility. This time, you may notice an improved range of motion. To finish, you can add alternate knee bends while in the forward fold for an extra stretch.

Benefits of flexible hamstrings

﻿Research suggests that enhanced hamstring flexibility is key to maintaining proper lumbar-pelvic coordination, which is crucial for overall spinal health. Tight hamstrings can limit pelvic mobility, straining the lower back and increasing the risk of pain or injury. By improving flexibility in this muscle group, you can reduce mechanical stress on the lumbar region, supporting better posture and alignment.

What does it mean? Regular hamstring stretching is ideal for preventing lower back issues, particularly those with sedentary lifestyles or engaging in repetitive physical activity. Looking at you, office workers!