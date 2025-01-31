I did 60 seconds of this simple medicine ball exercise every day for a week – it's perfect for blowing off some steam

Medicine ball exercises aren’t new to me – but during Chris Hemsworth’s gruelling 7-move dumbbell workout, I realised two things. First, I needed to incorporate them more into my routine, and second, I genuinely love the feeling of lifting a heavy ball overhead and slamming it into the ground with sheer force. What a rush!

The problem? Any more than 10 reps left me utterly spent. So, imagine my shock when I attempted 15 reps for three sets at the end of a workout. These moves aren’t for the faint-hearted.

Determined to improve, I decided to challenge myself: 60 seconds of medicine ball work at the end of every workout for a week. That translated to 21 reps for me – although my training partner managed 37. Clearly, I had some catching up to do.

What are the benefits of this medicine ball exercise?

Beyond building strength, power, and fitness, medicine ball exercises are fantastic for sculpting a strong, lean, and powerful core—and they’re a whole lot of fun, too.

“If you want a bang-for-your-buck full-body exercise, look no further than medicine ball work,” says Strength and Conditioning Coach and Barry’s UK Master Trainer, Tana von Zitzewitz.

“Not only does it train your upper and lower body and core through fundamental movement patterns, but it also conditions your entire body by spiking your heart rate—burning calories at an incredible rate.”

How to do medicine ball slams

The beauty of this move is its versatility—you can perform it practically anywhere, whether at home or in the gym, with just one piece of equipment.

“If you’re trying this for the first time, start with a lighter ball to ensure you can move through the full range of motion before progressing to a heavier weight,” advises von Zitzewitz.

“Stand with your knees slightly bent and hold the ball above your head with extended arms. Brace your core, and using your abdominal muscles, slam the ball into the ground about a foot in front of you. Let your arms follow through as you throw, keeping a soft bend in your knees and your gaze forward. Catch the ball on its rebound and repeat.”

Three things I learned after a week of medicine ball exercises

1. My core became stronger and leaner, fast

Sixty seconds of this exercise is a challenge. By the end of each session, my core was on fire, with every muscle worked to exhaustion.

“Medicine ball exercises engage your rectus abdominis, which generates power during the slam, as well as your obliques and lower back muscles, like the erector spinae, which provide stability during the lift and slam,” explains von Zitzewitz.

2. My lower body got a surprising workout

It’s not just about the core. Each rep involves a deep squat to pick up the ball, firing up your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and adductors. Lifting the ball overhead engages your triceps, biceps, shoulders, and upper back, while your quads come into play again to slam the ball forcefully.

“In order to generate power, nearly every muscle in your body needs to work together,” says von Zitzewitz.

3. My power output and reaction time improved dramatically

The first rep is always a bit chaotic—slamming the ball, catching it mid-bounce, and quickly finding your rhythm. It’s a test of concentration and coordination, as you need to stay sharp to keep the momentum going (and avoid hitting yourself in the face).

This explosive move trains your reactions and helps build speed and focus while keeping your heart rate soaring.

Verdict

Need to blow off steam? Bored of traditional cardio? Want to carve out defined abs while boosting your overall performance? This medicine ball move has it all. It’s a fun, dynamic exercise that will test your strength, endurance, and coordination – and leave your lungs, arms, and abs screaming for mercy.

After just a week, I feel noticeably stronger, and my midsection feels tighter. This ballistic, full-body movement has earned its place in my routine. While I won’t stick to 60 seconds daily, I’ll take von Zitzewitz’s advice and alternate between 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest for five rounds.

I may even experiment with adding a rotational twist or trying it on a Bosu ball for an extra challenge. But one thing’s for sure: I’m a convert.

Not only does it feel incredibly satisfying to take your frustration out on an inanimate object, but this killer exercise hammers your abs and doubles as both a warm-up and a finisher, especially when paired with a workout like Rita Ora’s five-move abs routine.

So, grab your medicine ball and join me. It’s showtime!