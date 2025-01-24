I did 30 wall balls every day for a week and I’ve never felt stronger before

Wall balls are deceptively fun – and trust me, they’re as enjoyable as they look. Gone are my days of barbell thrusters and goblet squats-to-press. Instead, I found a way to work the same muscle groups and master similar movement patterns: squatting while cradling a medicine ball, launching it high into the air, catching it on the way down, and repeating.

When performed correctly, wall balls are a standout, full-body compound exercise. Though they were once a niche movement in traditional gyms, the rise and acceptance of functional fitness has made them a mainstream staple.

My local gym now features four designated ball targets prominently on the floor, and I’ve noticed more people incorporating this impressive-looking move into their routines. Cue the FOMO! It was time for me to embrace the challenge, join the wall ball squad, and have a ball – if only for a week.

What are the benefits of wall balls?

“Wall balls are one of the most effective full-body exercises, combining strength, power, and cardio,” says Andrew Gillis, Master Trainer, Co-Founder of Resilience Fitness, and HYROX Athlete.

“If there’s one exercise that challenges your entire body, it’s the wall ball. It’s a safe and low-impact way to build strength without placing excessive strain on your back. They’re an amazing addition to any conditioning workout,” Gillis adds. But what makes them so effective?

“Not only do they target major muscle groups like your quads, glutes, core, shoulders, and arms, but they also improve coordination and endurance,” he explains. “This makes them perfect for building explosive power and preparing for functional movements that translate into everyday life.”

Wall Ball Form Guide

If you’re new to wall balls, you might think they’re as simple as squat, throw, and catch. I thought the same – until I realized how much technique goes into executing them effectively and safely. Here’s how to perfect your form:

Stand at arm’s length from the wall

“Position yourself about an arm’s length away from the target,” says Clinoa McKinney, PT, HYROX 365 athlete, and CrossFit Level 1 coach. “This distance allows you to throw straight up without losing control.”

Get low in the squat

“Sink into a full squat, keeping your hips below parallel,” advises McKinney. “Keep your chest lifted, your back straight, and avoid hunching forward.”

Drive through your legs

“Don’t rely solely on arm strength – this is a lower-body power move,” McKinney explains. “Push through your heels to generate maximum upward force.”

Aim for a straight throw

“As you rise, push the ball straight toward the target. Avoid flicking your wrists – keep the motion smooth and controlled,” McKinney says.

Catch and flow

“Catch the ball at chest height and immediately transition into your next squat,” McKinney adds. “Think of it as a rhythmic movement without pauses between reps.”

Follow these steps, and you’ll be on your way to smashing HYROX wall balls like a pro!

This is what happened when I did 30 wall balls every day for a week

I typically train four times a week at the gym and supplement with two home workouts. On my non-gym days, I took my wall ball routine to my back garden, using a homemade target and a 4kg medicine ball. While it wasn’t as heavy as the 8kg ball I used at David Lloyd, the lighter weight allowed me to focus on improving my form and speed.

By the end of the week, my throwing and catching skills had significantly improved. Wall balls demand constant focus; what goes up must come down – often faster than you expect. My squat form also got a makeover.

“Keep your chest tall, feet shoulder-width apart, and knees tracking over your toes,” Gillis reminded me. Following this advice, I learned to harness power from my quads to throw the ball upward while maintaining my balance.

Initially, it took a few days to build the confidence to hit the target consistently. But as the week progressed, so did my technique – and my self-assurance. By using the momentum of the squat to propel the ball upward, I developed a rhythm and flow to the movement.

The benefits were undeniable. My core played a pivotal role in stabilizing my body, while my shoulders, chest, and arms worked in unison to execute each throw. Even the stabilizing muscles in my back and lats joined the party.

Wall balls also gave me a taste of explosive, compound training. “This is one of my favorite gym movements because it delivers such a great return on investment,” Gillis explains.

After 30 reps, my heart rate rivaled the peak of a hill sprint, yet I was engaging in a functional, resistance-based exercise that kept my body strong and resilient. As a half-marathon runner, this full-body challenge was a perfect complement to my training.

Verdict

After a week of wall balls, I’m hooked. They’re an excellent way to build power, upper-body strength, and functional fitness. Squatting while powering the ball overhead worked my legs, chest, shoulders, and core simultaneously – all while giving my VO2 max a boost.

Wall balls are officially part of my gym warm-up. They engage the entire body, require focus, and elevate my heart rate, preparing me for a productive workout.

The glute activation at the top of each squat felt powerful, and by the end of the week, I was completing my 30 reps with ease – and even enjoying it! While 30 reps are challenging, they’re nowhere near as grueling as the 100 required in a HYROX competition (thankfully without the added torture of burpee broad jumps and sled pushes).

Now, I’m exploring how to incorporate wall balls into more complex circuits. Gillis recommends pairing them with planks to enhance core stability or varying the tempo to target both power and endurance.

I’ve discovered a love for this explosive exercise – and I’m ready to push myself further. Safe to say, I’m now a wall-ball fanatic.