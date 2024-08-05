A fitness expert says these are the three supplements you should take if you want to build muscle

There's so much more to building muscle than what goes on in the gym; you need to ensure you get enough rest and recovery, as well as consume a well-balanced diet, then there's supplements. Supplements can also help, but with so many on the market claiming to aid muscle growth, reduce fatigue, and improve performance, it can leave you feeling overwhelmed and frustrated (especially if you end up paying for something that doesn't deliver).
Jeff Cavaliere, a Strength and Conditioning Coach and founder of YouTube channel Athlean-X, has made things a little simpler. In his most recent YouTube video the fitness expert shared the three supplements that are worth your time and attention if your goal is to build muscle. "I'm not saying these are the only three, but these are three that 100% actually work, if you're going to take them you're going to see benefits from them," he says.
Here's what he recommends...
1. Protein powder
Probably the most popular supplement out there. We all know the importance of getting enough protein in our diets, but even moreso when it comes to building muscle. Proteins are the building blocks of muscle and it’s what helps repair and rebuild our muscles when we put them under load and cause micro tears in the fibres. Protein powder is also more cost-effective than buying trays of meat and is a good way to increase your calorie intake. Cavaliere recommends 1-1.2 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight for muscle growth. He also says not to worry about when you take it, just to ensure you’re consuming enough to meet your daily protein requirements.
- Not sure which protein powder is best for you? Checkout our guide on whey, isolate and casein protein
2. Creatine
“Probably the most researched supplement out there, especially from a safety and efficacy standpoint,” says Cavaliere. The International Society of Sports Nutrition also agrees creatine is one of the most popular supplements. It can help increase muscle mass and strength as it enhances exercise performance by increasing our amount of ATP (which provides energy for muscle contraction). This therefore means we can work harder in the gym. Again, there are different types of creatine – creatine monohydrate being the most popular – however, Cavaliere reassures it doesn’t matter what form of creatine you take, as it provides exactly the same benefits. “It’s just how your body handles it which may determine which form you may want to take,” he says.
3. Omega-3
Omega-3 probably isn’t the first supplement that comes to mind, but it’s the first one Caveliere ever took and one he feels is completely overlooked. One of the main benefits is that it may help reduce delayed-onset muscle soreness, which a study in the Journal International Socety of Sports Nutrition and the Journal of Dietary Supplements have shown. Plus, there’s other general benefits such as lowering blood pressure, promoting brain health, heart health, just to name a few. Cavaliere says if you’re going to take it, to focus on the combined total of EPA and DHA that you are getting with each dose and recommends a 3 to 2 ratio. He also adds to make sure you pick a supplement that’s free of rancid oils and purified.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
