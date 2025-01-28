10 minutes, no equipment and this home workout for looser hips and more flexible muscles

I'm a big fan of Alex Crockford. A fitness influencer of the finest kind, we've been covering Alex for years on T3, and I always gravitate toward his workouts when I find them online. And as life would have it, I was looking for a workout to ease the nerve pain in my hips when I try to sleep when I came across this 10-minute routine by Alex – bingo!

As well as easing pain, hip mobility workouts such as this one can also drastically improve your range of motion and general well-being. Research shows that only six weeks of strengthing and exercising can increase "hip mobility levels at or above the 75th percentile, with rotation improving as much as 56%."

10 Minute Lower Body Stretch to Keep Muscles Flexible and Help Recovery - YouTube Watch On

This workout has nine exercises, and you'll perform each for around one minute. You won't need a break between moves as the workout is quite gentle and calming as it is. Some movements might sound and feel familiar if you've done yoga classes before. Feel free to adjust every exercise to your fitness level.

One thing to remember is to relax your muscles as much as you can when stretching. It might not feel possible at first, but try to breathe into the movements and let go of the tension as you exhale. It'll get easier the more you do it (understandably). The exercises in this workout are listed below:

Child's Pose

Pigeon Stretch

Climber Step Stretch

Ankle Stretch

Hip Flexor Stretch

Single Leg Hamstring Stretch

Groin Stretch

Quad Stretch

Forward Fold

