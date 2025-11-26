'Very stable and fully adjustable' Peloton-rival exercise bike from Decathlon that 'feels like a road bike' is selling for a fraction of the price of premium brands

The Decathlon Connected Bike Training Bike 900 is one of those rare indoor cycling machines that feels far more premium than its price suggests - especially now with £100 off for Black Friday!

Shop all fitness machine deals in Decathlon's Black Friday sale

Now sitting at around £500, it costs less than a third of the new Peloton Bike+ (which also happens to be on offer for Black Friday), yet delivers the fundamentals exceptionally well, including a 13-kilogram magnetic flywheel and a smooth, motor-assisted belt drive that gives it a steady, consistent pedalling feel, even when you crank up the intensity.

With 32 resistance levels and a maximum output of 1,000 watts, it has enough range for beginners and seasoned spinners alike.

Stability is one of the biggest strengths. At just under 50 kilograms, the Bike 900 stays planted during out-of-the-saddle efforts, sprints and intervals, yet built-in wheels make it surprisingly easy to move around the house when needed.

The handlebars and seat are fully adjustable, including saddle height, depth and position, meaning multiple people can use it in the household.

Real-world feedback from buyers backs up the performance. One reviewer called it “the clear winner” after testing multiple bikes, praising how “very stable” and “fully and quickly adjustable for multiple users” it is.

They also described the ride feel as being “like a real road bike,” highlighting the ergonomic handlebars with varied hand positions and a display that’s “very readable without needing eyeglasses.”

Another user noted that while the exercise bike is “quite heavy,” it’s “easy to assemble” and “easy to get comfortable on,” with a saddle and handlebar setup that feels solid once dialled in.

For a machine costing less than a third of the updated Peloton Cross Training Bike+ price, the Bike 900 delivers impressive build quality, quiet operation and a genuinely enjoyable ride feel. It’s a sturdy, capable training bike that offers substantial value for home cyclists.