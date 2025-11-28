The workout shoes I used the most in 2025 get an unexpected discount for Black Friday

Trying to find a ‘do-it-all’ workout shoe that you can lift and run in isn’t always easy, but one brand that I found ticks this box very well is R.A.D, and for the first time ever, they’re offering 30% off in their Black Friday sale.

Shop the R.A.D Fire Sale

I test all the workout shoes here at T3, but the R.A.Ds have been my go-to in the gym this year – and probably last year too. I gave them a five-star review , and they even won 'Best Workout Shoe' at our T3 Awards.

They were able to handle everything I threw at them, from heavy lifts to treadmill runs and high-intensity sessions, and it comes as no surprise that it's become a cult workout shoe amongst the CrossFit and Hyrox community.

R.A.D rarely (if ever) discount their workout shoe and now you can pick up a pair for £91 instead of £130. So, if you’ve been meaning to get a pair for a while, now is literally the perfect time.

It’s not just their workout shoe that’s on offer either, the R.A.D R-1 – the brand’s running shoe – and apparel is also on sale.

In case you don’t know, R.A.D only does one-off releases, so once a colour or item sells, it’s gone for good and doesn’t get re-stocked. So, basically, if there was ever a right time to level up your workout wardrobe, it’s now, so don’t sit on this one, as I suspect stock will fly out fast.