The workout shoes I used the most in 2025 get an unexpected discount for Black Friday
R.A.D has 30% off their cult workout shoe for the first-time ever
Trying to find a ‘do-it-all’ workout shoe that you can lift and run in isn’t always easy, but one brand that I found ticks this box very well is R.A.D, and for the first time ever, they’re offering 30% off in their Black Friday sale.
Shop the R.A.D Fire Sale
Save 30% off R.A.D's cult-workout shoe that's built to handle everything, from heavy lifting to plyometrics and gymnastics, so you can always perform at your best.
I test all the workout shoes here at T3, but the R.A.Ds have been my go-to in the gym this year – and probably last year too. I gave them a five-star review, and they even won 'Best Workout Shoe' at our T3 Awards.
They were able to handle everything I threw at them, from heavy lifts to treadmill runs and high-intensity sessions, and it comes as no surprise that it's become a cult workout shoe amongst the CrossFit and Hyrox community.
R.A.D rarely (if ever) discount their workout shoe and now you can pick up a pair for £91 instead of £130. So, if you’ve been meaning to get a pair for a while, now is literally the perfect time.
It’s not just their workout shoe that’s on offer either, the R.A.D R-1 – the brand’s running shoe – and apparel is also on sale.
In case you don’t know, R.A.D only does one-off releases, so once a colour or item sells, it’s gone for good and doesn’t get re-stocked. So, basically, if there was ever a right time to level up your workout wardrobe, it’s now, so don’t sit on this one, as I suspect stock will fly out fast.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.