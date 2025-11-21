The best Black Friday smartwatch deals under £150: from Garmin to Huawei and more
Now’s the time to treat yourself to a cheap smartwatch
Black Friday isn’t officially here, but it basically is, because a ton of retailers have started their sales early – great news for all of us. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a smartwatch or upgrade your current wrist game, then you’re in the right place, as I’ve already spotted some pretty decent smartwatch deals.
Plus, they’re all under £150, so they’re ideal if you’re maybe looking to dip your toe into the world of wearables, or simply don’t want to fork out hundreds on one.
Not only is this my third year covering the Black Friday sales, but as T3’s Active Writer, I’m very lucky that part of my role includes testing various smart watches; so not only do I know a good deal when I see one, but a cracking smartwatch too. These are my top picks that I’ve spotted so far in the sales…
First up is the Garmin Forerunner 55, which has 29% off. This lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch is perfect for entry-level runners to marathoners. It offers brilliant battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. If you don't want to be overwhelmed with features, but want the basics done well, this is a top smartwatch.
The Bip 6 is a personal favourite of mine, and one that I still use regularly, as it's packed with features you'd find on more expensive models, but is significantly cheaper. It offers 140 workout modes, offline maps, built-in GPS and music storage. What stunned me about this budget smart watch is that you can even make and take calls (as it has a built-in microphone) and respond to texts straight to your wrist. A very capable wearable if you're looking for a feature-rich smartwatch at a low price.
On a tight budget? Try the Galaxy Fit 3, which is currently 25% off this Black Friday at Amazon. Admittedly, it's not as tech-savvy as the watches above, but you get what you need: a generous 13-day battery life, over 100 workout modes, and plenty of health and wellness tracking features, including stress, sleep, and more. It also has fall detection, emergency SOS, quick text replies, and a 5ATM water rating.
With over 100 workout modes, a vivid 1.82″ AMOLED display, ultra-slim 9.9 mm case, and up to 10-day battery life, the Huawei Fit 3 offers sleek fitness tracking and all-day wear comfort for sporty and everyday smartwatch users. It's also compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, making it an attractive alternative to pricier options like the Apple Watch SE.
I know what you're thinking, 'this is a fitness tracker' – actually, the Charge 6 blurs the lines between fitness tracker and smartwatch, because it offers smart features, like contactless payments, you can receive calls and texts to your wrists and has built-in GPS. It's also equipped with Fitbit's most accurate heart rate sensor, offers over 40 workouts, and tracks lots of health and wellness metrics (as expected). I look out for it in every Black Friday sale, because (personally) I think it's the best Fitbit, and it's now at its lowest-ever price.
