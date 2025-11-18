The best Black Friday fitness deals week 2: from fitness trackers to sports shoes and more

Black Friday is getting closer, which means big savings are on the horizon. Last week I rounded up some of the best early Black Friday fitness deals that I spotted from week 1 of the sales, and now I’ve pulled together the best buys from week 2.

I understand that navigating the Black Friday sales can feel very overwhelming, not knowing where to start your search, or knowing if the deal you’re looking at is actually a bargain or not. That’s where I step in – this my third year covering Black Friday and, as T3’s Active Writer, I’d say one of my talents lies in seeking out a good fitness deal.

I’ve still included the bargains that I spotted from week 1 which are still in stock, but I’ve also added in some fresh new deals that I’ve spotted, including more wearables, workout shoes, supplements and more!

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4: was £180 now £108 at saucony.com Read more Read less ▼ Perfect for fast paces and long distances, the Speed 4 balances comfort and performance with SPEEDROLL, PWRRUN PB foam, and a winged nylon plate. They also have a snug fit that feels great as soon as you slip them on.

Save 32% Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £122 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch with standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Perfect for entry‑level to marathon runners!

For more Garmin deals, check out Blacks' big Black Friday Garmin sale

NordicTrack 25kg Select-A-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set: was £349 now £299 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym setup, or get started. These adjustable dumbbells range from 5kg up to 25kg (increase in 5kg increments), providing more than enough weight to make some good progress on a series of upper and lower body exercises. They’re made from solid steel and you’ll also get two storage trays so you can keep them out the way when not in use.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and hA all the essential Garmin features too: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training.

Adidas Linear Duffel Bag, Medium: was £30 now £18 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This Adidas workout bag is a Black Friday steal, if we do say so ourselves. Its generous 39.75-litre capacity easily fits all your training essentials, while multiple pockets – including a dedicated shoe compartment – keep everything neat, organised, and exactly where you need it.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £98 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for your first-ever fitness tracker, the Charge 6 is superb! It tracks advanced health metrics – from sleep to stress, skin temperature and ECG levels – has over 40 workouts, and built-in GPS. You can also get texts and calls sent straight to your wrist, and it gives you access to Google apps too, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet.

Nike Free Metcon 6: was £119.99 now £77.99 at NIKE Read more Read less ▼ There's a reason why the Nike Free Metcon 6 dominates the gym floor; this workout trainer is ideal for combining cardio with general strength work. Its flexible forefoot enables natural movement, while the denser foam in the heel provides stability for your big lifts.

Gymshark Crew Socks 5PK: was £20 now £12 at Gymshark US Read more Read less ▼ Time to stock up socks (because you can never have too many). This five-pack has cushioning and contouring for ultimate comfort so that you can perform your best. Available in a variety of colourways (*prices may differ).

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein: was £40 now £32.89 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You can never have too much protein, and you can't go wrong with Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey, which packs 24grams in every scoop. Quite a few of the flavours are on offer, and they taste great, even when made with just water. We particularly love the double rich chocolate, delicious strawberry, and the chocolate peanut reminds us of eating a Snickers.

Bulk Creatine Monohydrate Powder - Unflavoured 500g: was £29.99 now £13.49 at Bulk UK Read more Read less ▼ Replenish ATP stores faster, so you can push harder in the gym and reap more gains. This 500-gram bag will provide you with plenty of servings for the foreseeable and the fact that it's unflavoured makes it perfect for mixing into protein shakes, porridge, or whatever you fancy.

Therabody ThermBack LED: was £249 now £199 at therabody.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ If you suffer with lower back pain after training (or from sitting down too much during the day) then this gadget is a game-changer. It delivers four science-backed treatments – LED light, heat, vibration, and far infrared therapy – which, according to Therabody, work together to relieve lower back pain, speed up recovery, and improve mobility.

Beats Powerbeats Fit: was £199 now £174 at EE Read more Read less ▼ Beats’ latest workout earbuds combine a secure, comfortable fit with punchy sound and sweat resistance for serious training sessions. They feature the Apple H1 chip for seamless pairing, long battery life, and bold design. Plus, they're on offer in four colours.

Urevo Strol 2S Pro Treadmill: was £449.99 now £382.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Strol 2S Pro from Urevo is not only great value for money, but it's a good choice if you don't have the space for a full-sized treadmill. It has a top speed of 12.23 kmh, so you can run, jog and walk on it, and you can up the intensity further thanks to its 9% incline. Plus, it has foldable handlebars so that you can also use it as an under-desk treadmill, if you need to up your step whilst working from home.