Blacks has just dropped a massive Garmin sale – and you can save up to £450
This Black Friday sale is definitely the best for buying a Garmin
Outdoor retailer Blacks has just launched a massive Garmin sale with up to £450 off, so if you were looking to treat yourself to one, or upgrade your old model, now’s the time to.
The sale is packed with over 20 Garmins, and includes some of the brand’s most popular, and latest smartwatches, including the Instinct 3 Solar, Forerunner 165 and Fenix 8 – so whether you’re looking for something to help improve your running, assist you on your outdoor adventures, or just generally keep more on top of your health and wellbeing, you’ll find something in the Blacks’ sale.
By the way, it’s not just Garmin’s on offer either, Blacks is also offering an extra 20% off hiking and walking shoes, and has a ton of tents, sleeping bags and outerwear in their Black Friday sale too.
Anyway, back to the Garmins, here’s the best offers you can shop now…
The ultimate accessory for runners who like to stay connected, the epix Pro (Gen 2) offers comprehensive performance and health data along with an arsenal of training tools to help you reach your peak, including advanced metrics like VO2 max, training readiness, and recovery insights — plus built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and custom workout suggestions to keep every run smart and efficient.
Built to handle your toughest adventures, the Instinct 3 is a rugged 50mm GPS smartwatch with a bolted design, metal-reinforced bezel, and scratch-resistant lens. It packs a 1.1” display, built-in LED flashlight, and round-the-clock health tracking — plus unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging (based on all-day wear and 3 hours of sunlight).
Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a dedicated fitness enthusiast, the Garmin fenix® 7X Sapphire Solar Edition is built to help you get more from every session. As the largest model in the fenix 7 lineup, it features a bold 51mm case and an extensive suite of smart, performance-driven features.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and all the essential Garmin features too: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.