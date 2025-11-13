Blacks has just dropped a massive Garmin sale – and you can save up to £450

Outdoor retailer Blacks has just launched a massive Garmin sale with up to £450 off, so if you were looking to treat yourself to one, or upgrade your old model, now’s the time to.

The sale is packed with over 20 Garmins, and includes some of the brand’s most popular, and latest smartwatches, including the Instinct 3 Solar, Forerunner 165 and Fenix 8 – so whether you’re looking for something to help improve your running, assist you on your outdoor adventures, or just generally keep more on top of your health and wellbeing, you’ll find something in the Blacks’ sale.

By the way, it’s not just Garmin’s on offer either, Blacks is also offering an extra 20% off hiking and walking shoes, and has a ton of tents, sleeping bags and outerwear in their Black Friday sale too.

Anyway, back to the Garmins, here’s the best offers you can shop now…

Save £471 Garmin Epix Pro 47 (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was £870 now £399 at Blacks The ultimate accessory for runners who like to stay connected, the epix Pro (Gen 2) offers comprehensive performance and health data along with an arsenal of training tools to help you reach your peak, including advanced metrics like VO2 max, training readiness, and recovery insights — plus built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and custom workout suggestions to keep every run smart and efficient.

Save £61 Garmin Instinct 3 Solar (50mm): was £390 now £329 at Blacks Built to handle your toughest adventures, the Instinct 3 is a rugged 50mm GPS smartwatch with a bolted design, metal-reinforced bezel, and scratch-resistant lens. It packs a 1.1” display, built-in LED flashlight, and round-the-clock health tracking — plus unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging (based on all-day wear and 3 hours of sunlight).

Save £371 Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition: was £870 now £499 at Blacks Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a dedicated fitness enthusiast, the Garmin fenix® 7X Sapphire Solar Edition is built to help you get more from every session. As the largest model in the fenix 7 lineup, it features a bold 51mm case and an extensive suite of smart, performance-driven features.

Garmin Forerunner 165 GPS (Music): was £290 now £249 at Blacks The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and all the essential Garmin features too: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode.