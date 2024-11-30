This Nike Super Shoe deal is the Cyber Monday running offer I didn't know I wanted

Good Nike Alphafly deals are still yet to surface, but that doesn't mean we aren't without super shoe deals from the brand. The company's best off-road racer, the Ultrafly, has just shed £100 of its asking price for Cyber Monday, making it an absolute steal for trail runners.
This is probably the first 'proper' Black Friday/Cyber Monday running shoe deal I've seen this year. Sure, there have been many running shoe Black Friday deals, but most of them almost feel like they are the same price as usual, with a little extra taken off the top. This offer, however, is a real beast!
The Nike Ultrafly is a high-performance trail running shoe engineered for speed and durability. Featuring a carbon-fibre plate for responsive propulsion, ZoomX foam for lightweight cushioning, and Vibram Megagrip for exceptional traction on varied terrain, it offers a premium ride for trail runners seeking efficiency, comfort, and confidence on rugged paths.
Trail running demands footwear that can keep pace with your ambition, and the Nike Ultrafly delivers on all fronts. At the heart of this shoe is ZoomX foam, Nike’s lightest and most responsive midsole material, designed to cushion every stride and return energy with every push-off. Combined with the carbon-fibre Flyplate, the Ultrafly propels you forward with efficiency, making those long trail miles feel easier.
Its Vibram Megagrip outsole ensures you stay stable and secure, whether you're navigating loose gravel, slippery rocks, or muddy inclines. This traction system is a game-changer for runners tackling unpredictable terrain. The lightweight design and breathable upper also minimise fatigue, keeping your feet comfortable for longer runs.
With £100 off this Cyber Monday, this shoe is a no-brainer for runners looking to elevate their trail game. It’s rare to see a discount on a shoe that combines cutting-edge materials, elite performance, and the durability needed for rugged adventures. If you're serious about trail running or want to tackle new challenges with confidence, now is the perfect time to invest in the Nike Ultrafly.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
