The World Treadmill Championships sounds like the best idea I've heard in a while

In a move that could revolutionise how we think about competitive running, World Athletics is reportedly considering introducing a World Treadmill Championships.

This bold initiative aims to capitalise on the growing popularity of virtual fitness and indoor running.

While still in the conceptual stage, the championships could soon become a global stage for runners to showcase their skills without stepping outdoors.

Virtual training using the best treadmills has grown in popularity during and since the pandemic, so the concept makes a lot of sense.

This concept isn't unprecedented. Other sports have successfully integrated virtual and indoor competitions.

Cycling, for example, has embraced esports with the UCI Esports World Championships, where athletes compete on stationary bikes using platforms like Zwift.

Similarly, the World Rowing Indoor Championships brings competitors together virtually to battle it out on rowing machines.

The World Treadmill Championships would follow this trend, demonstrating how traditional sports can adapt to a more tech-savvy audience.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe summed up the philosophy behind the idea for Athletics Weekly, saying, "We have to take our sport to where people are. Whether through virtual, esports, or treadmill competitions, these are avenues worth exploring."

His sentiments echo the growing recognition that running, often perceived as solitary or outdoor-specific, can evolve into an inclusive and tech-driven activity.

The potential impact of this innovation goes beyond mere novelty.

A treadmill championship could introduce running to a new demographic—those who prefer the controlled environment of indoor workouts or use digital platforms to track their fitness progress.

It also aligns with the trend of integrating technology into sports, such as wearable devices, virtual training apps, and augmented reality racing experiences.

For the future of running, this development suggests a shift toward accessibility and inclusivity.

Virtual events and championships lower barriers to participation, allowing runners from around the globe to compete on an even playing field—literally running the same course, calibrated for fairness.

Whether this idea materialises into a formal championship remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: World Athletics is embracing change to ensure the sport remains relevant and engaging in a digital-first world.