Shokz OpenRun Pro2 is the audiophile’s running companion you never knew you needed

Unveiled with all the pomp and ceremony one might expect at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (because where better to show off a sports headphone than at the world’s premier trail running event?), the Shokz OpenRun Pro2 isn’t just another entry in the bone conduction category.

No, this little number is the headphone equivalent of upgrading from a kiddie bike to a Ducati. It’s slick, smart, and seriously high-tech.

The new running headphones are so featherlight they make your average cloud feel like a dumbbell.

Crafted from ultra-lightweight, high-strength materials, Shokz has ensured these headphones sit so snugly on your ears you might forget they’re there.

Not that you’ll want to, because – spoiler alert – the sound quality is said to be so good you’ll want to take them off just to confirm it’s not a trick of the mind.

Shokz’s open-ear design isn’t just a gimmick, either. You’ll stay blissfully aware of your surroundings, be it a honking car or an overenthusiastic fellow jogger, without sacrificing your tunes.

And with their new DualPitch technology, OpenRun Pro2 delivers a pitch-perfect balance between bone and air conduction, meaning you get highs so clear they could shatter glass (well, not quite, but you get the idea) and bass so deep you’ll think you’re carrying a subwoofer on your shoulders.

(Image credit: Shokz)

Shokz has taken a no-holds-barred approach with their driver setup. The bone conduction driver, which exclusively handles high-frequency sounds, is paired with an air conduction driver that brings the boom to your bass.

The brand also packed in enough battery life to last longer than your toughest run. We’re talking a full 12 hours of music playback on a single charge, with a quick charge feature that gives you 2.5 hours of playtime after just 5 minutes of juice.

With an IP55 rating, the OpenRun Pro2 is sweat-resistant and built to handle whatever the elements throw at you. It has a waterproof USB-C port for added convenience.

At £169, the Shokz OpenRun Pro2 aren’t bargain workout headphones but they aren’t meant to be anyway. They’ve got the comfort, the sound, and the durability to make sure nothing stands between you and your workout playlist.

Plus, with two sizes and two colourways, you’ll look as good as you feel. Head over to Shokz to find out more about the new headphones.