Bagels, beanies, and blazing fast shoes: New Balance unveils this year’s New York City Marathon Collection

If you've ever wondered how to capture the electrifying energy of New York City's streets during the marathon, look no further than your wardrobe.

New Balance, ever the sartorial maestro of running gear and maker of some of the best running shoes on the market, has just dropped its 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Collection, and it's as iconic as a bagel with schmear.

This year’s lineup is more than just apparel; it’s a tribute to the thousands of runners and spectators who paint the city with determination and spirit every November.

For those who prefer their sweat with a side of style, New Balance has cooked up the Sports Essentials French Terry Crew ($69.99, Women’s ) and the NYC Marathon Graphic Oversized Jersey T-Shirt ( $44.99, Women’s ) – perfect for those post-run brunches where you still want to look like you could crush another 26.2 miles.

Meanwhile, the NYC Marathon French Terry Graphic Hoodie ( $74.99, Men’s ) promises to keep you warm and cosy whether traversing the entire length of Central Park or simply running errands.

Of course, no New York winter ensemble is complete without a beanie, and the NYC Marathon Watchman Beanie ( $29.99, Unisex ) delivers just the right blend of functionality and fashion, perfect for hiding those post-run hair horrors.

(Image credit: New Balance)

But let’s be real, the crown jewel of this collection is undoubtedly the stunning TCS NYC Marathon FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 ($264.99, Men’s and Women’s ) – the shoe that’s designed to make you feel like you’re flying down Fifth Avenue, even if you’re just trying to catch the subway.

Tom Carleo, New Balance’s VP of North American Running, is understandably stoked about this collection. “Our goal is to provide the best products for all levels of runners,” he said. “Whether you’re a first-timer needing extra cushion or an elite racer looking for cutting-edge tech, we’ve got you covered.”

This year’s collection doesn’t just cater to the hardcore marathoners – it’s an open invitation to anyone who’s ever laced up a pair of running shoes or cheered on the sidelines. Erica Tappin, New Balance’s Head of Global Running Marketing, summed it up perfectly: “The collection celebrates everything that running brings to New York City, inviting everyone from runners to spectators to participate in the world's largest marathon.”