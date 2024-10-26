New Balance partners with Mont-Blanc Marathon to build a stronger, greener trail running community in the Alps

In a fresh move set to inspire trail runners worldwide, running shoe brand New Balance has announced a five-year sponsorship of the iconic Mont-Blanc Marathon ahead of the 2025 edition.

Taking place annually in the picturesque setting of Chamonix, France – and somewhat overshadowed by the juggernaut that is UTMB – the Mont-Blanc Marathon is a trail running event that attracts close to 10,000 participants across eight races.

It’s organised by the Chamonix Sports Club, a non-profit organisation known for promoting local sports to international prominence.

The partnership will see New Balance as the title sponsor of all Mont-Blanc Marathon races, with an enhanced race experience planned for 2025.

Key efforts include expanding live race coverage, developing the Young Race Marathon, increasing participation of elite runners in the 42km Mont-Blanc event, and reducing the event’s environmental impact by focusing on sustainable transportation solutions.

Jean-Michel Faure-Vincent, Sports Marketing Trail Running at New Balance EMEA, stated, “We’re excited to make this event and its valley a key focus for our New Balance Trail Running team and to establish the Mont-Blanc Marathon as the world’s premier race for under-20 and under-23 runners – a platform for the best trail running talent out there.”

As the event prepares for its next edition, which will be held from June 26 to 29, 2025, trail enthusiasts can anticipate a blend of historic challenges and fresh innovations aimed at elevating the sport of trail running.

Registration is open now for key races, including the 90km, 42km, and 23km Mont-Blanc races. For more information, visit Marathon Mont Blanc’s website.

