After running 15+ long-distance races, here are 12 things I learned that could benefit beginner runners

Running is one of the most accessible sports – easy to get into, requiring little gear, and open to almost anyone. No wonder recreational running has exploded in recent years, partly thanks to the pandemic pushing people outdoors.

I've been running since I was a kid, but I was never too keen on racing. As a teenager, I’d occasionally sign up for a 10K or 15K road race, but mostly, I ran for myself to move and to clear my head. I still do.

That changed when I started working for T3. I kept getting invited to races, and they became a great way to push myself beyond my comfort zone. Over time, I went from half marathons to full marathons and even took on a 100-mile event in 2023.

Being a bit of a loner, I learned everything the hard way – by making mistake after mistake until I figured things out. But at a recent race, the Brighton Half Marathon (thanks to the wonderful folks at Altra), I finally felt in control of every aspect of my performance despite putting in way less training than I should have.

Below, I’m sharing 12 tips I wish I had before tackling long-distance races. Of course, "long-distance" is relative; for me, it's anything over 13.1 miles. And I’m still learning! If you have top tips of your own, drop a comment under this article.

1. You can’t cut corners

No matter what companies are trying to tell you, the only way to get better at running is to put in the hours and train. Not only that, but you can't expect your body to play ball and conquer a marathon if the longest distance you ran prior to the race was 15K. As well as not skipping your long runs, you also need to incorporate speed sessions, hill runs and fartlek into your training if you want to get faster and improve endurance and VO2 max.

2. Fuelling is everything

I used not to take any gels or snacks during half marathons. My body is very efficient at keeping me at the right temperature, and I sweat little, so I only really need a little water with me, even on races. As a result, I always used to feel knackered after marathons. I might take one or two gels with me and hit the wall hard around the 20th-mile marker.

That all changed last year when I ran the Loch Ness Marathon. I started taking gels after every 6K, even if I wasn't hungry or thirsty, which made all the difference. I set my Garmin Forerunner 965 to prompt me every 6K as opposed to every 1K, so when my watch buzzed, I took a gel. The system worked perfectly, and I've been using it ever since.

Of course, this exact setup might not work for you. Lots of people don't like gels and prefer other types of fuel during races. Whatever works for you, figure it out on your training runs (i.e. long runs); don't experiment on race day!

3. Look after your toes

I have wide feet, and my toes are under constant attack when I run. I lost a few toenails already after longer races, and I know I'm not alone. I only recently started taking steps to avoid 'runner's toe' from happening. Of course, the best thing you can do is to find running shoes that fit you perfectly. If that's not an option, try the runner's knot lacing technique, which prevents your feet from sliding forward in the shoes. Taping is also an option, but that requires a bit more practice to get right.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Variety is the spice of life

One of the worst mistakes to make is to go out for the same run day after day and expect your body to respond differently. You must mix things up during training to keep your body engaged and prevent your training from going stale. I often jump on my Zwift Ride on recovery days or go for a walk. find a way to keep your training going without running the same route at the same pace day after day.

5. Music is overrated

I know many people use running headphones to listen to music to distract themselves from the monotony (and, potentially, pain). I recommend not listening to music on races, though, as that takes away from the experience. Often, you can strike up a conversation with fellow runners or engage with spectators. Plus, many races forbid wearing headphones, anyway. Don't be that guy with their phone blasting music on their smartphone, either.

6. Find your tempo and stick to it

It's safe to assume that if you sign up for a half-marathon and put in the training hours, you will likely have a pace in mind that you can maintain for the entire race duration. It's important to remember what this pace is, especially at the beginning of the race, when almost everyone gets caught up in the action as runners filter through the start line. Don't go out too fast; let people run past you. Eventually, you'll find another runner or group of runners that have the same pace and will stick around with you. No one runs alone in a mass-participation race!

(Image credit: Brooks)

7. Shoes matter…

I keep relearning this over and over, but wearing the right shoes for the job makes a huge difference. You don't necessarily need a running shoe rotation, but your training and racing experience will depend on your footwear. Ideally, you want a cushioned pair, such as the On Cloudsurfer 2 or the Hoka Bondi 9, for slower training runs and something faster (e.g. Nike Zoom Fly 6 or Saucony Endorphin Speed 4) for tempo runs and maybe racing. The temptation is always there to get racing-only footwear like the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 or the PUMA Fast-RB, but that's optional, at least in my opinion.

8. …And so do accessories

The right shoes are essential, but you should just throw on any old T-shirts or shorts, either. If the shorts are too small, they can cause chafing; too big and they might fall off. If you tend to sweat a lot, non-wicking tops will get soggy and heavy by the end of the race. I like to wear caps, too; Ciele Athletics stuff is my current favourite. Socks are also a crucial part of the setup – I used ASICS' Performance Run Crew Socks on my last race, and they worked perfectly.

9. Training smart beats training hard

It's safe to say wearables changed the way we train, and I'd like to think for the better. Almost every runner uses some kind of a running or triathlon watch. I wear one all the time, whether I'm training or not. Running watches can help in a variety of ways, from understanding training load to optimising performance. I mostly use them not to go too hard on my training runs; it's hard to gauge what's too fast based on feel alone. you don't need the top-of-the-line Garmin watch, but something that can track workouts, sleep and stress is handy.

10. Get a T-shirt with your name on it

People will cheer you on if they know your name during races, and it might just be the boost you need when you hit a wall during your race. You don't need to wear a fancy dress; as long as your name is on your top or on the bib, people will call out your name. It's quite intoxicating when a large group of people chants your name! Yet another reason not to wear headphones, too.

(Image credit: Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running)

11. Look up and enjoy the view

There is always a point during a race when I catch myself staring at my feet, trying to power through a (metaphorical) wall I just hit. Other than that, I'd recommend keeping your head high and soaking in your environment. Most race organisers do their best to provide runners with the best views possible, and it's disrespectful not to pay attention to this aspect of the race. The nice scenery often makes the miles go past quicker, too.

12. Figure out your recovery game

We all recover differently. I'm 40, so sometimes, it can take a while for me to get back in the groove. What often helps is preparation, not skipping stretching before and after my training sessions and recovery aids. I love my Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots and use it all the time to help speed up recovery. I also have a steady sleep routine, which is essential for getting back out on the road again quickly. Using a simple foam roller can make a big difference! Make sure you recover properly during training and especially after races to avoid long-term complications.