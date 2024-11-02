Think all winter jackets are the same? Adidas’ new MYSHELTER Down Parka is about to change your mind

Winter is coming, but Adidas Sportswear has already geared up to tackle the chill with the new MYSHELTER Down Parka.

Hot on the heels of Kathmandu’s winter jacket made from unexpected sustainable materials and Mammut’s unique Loopinsulation innovation , Adidas’ latest drop brings its own set of surprises.

Crafted with the kind of high-tech innovation that’s synonymous with the brand, this jacket brings together function, warmth, and a healthy dose of urban cool.

From an 80/20 down insulation with a solid 600-fill power to a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the outer fabric, the MYSHELTER Down Parka is packed with tech to ensure you stay warm, dry, and cosy.

It has a high collar, fleece-lined gaiter, and adjustable, grown-on hood, too.

Adidas included some clever details, like the cosy handwarmer pockets lined with fleece and heat-sealing cuffs that make sure the cold stays out where it belongs.

And for those inevitable grey days, Adidas has you covered with black reflective stripes for 360-degree visibility, making sure you stand out even when the sun doesn’t.

(Image credit: Adidas)

One of the best parts of the down jacket is the hands-free carry strap, allowing you to sling it across your body easily and leave the juggling act at the door.

Its two-way zip and quick ventilation features make it a go-to piece for all sorts of urban escapades, from tackling a snowy commute to heading out for a weekend hike.

At its core, the MYSHELTER Down Parka is for those who want more from their winter coat.

After all, why settle for ordinary winter gear when you can own a piece of tech-infused outerwear that’s as serious about winter as you are?