7 amazing waterproof jacket deals that certainly won't leave you high and dry

Like it or not, the rainy season is upon us. If this autumn/winter will be anything we had last year, you'd better prepare for some moisture. I have collected a few waterproof jacket deals below for those who prefer to stay dry even if it rains heavily outside.

This roundup contains more premium options; you probably already know where to look if you want something cheap. However, these might be your best options if you need something durable from a reputable brand.

As you probably know, the best waterproof jackets aren't cheap. My current favourite, the Helly Hansen Foil X Jacket, costs around £500. If you can't stretch your budget that far, check out the jackets below instead.

TNF GORE-TEX Mountain Guide Insulated Jacket: was £630 now £441 at thenorthface.co.uk This durable, insulated number from renowned outdoor brand The North Face is GORE-TEX-enabled to not only help you warm dry but also dry in the harshest of weather. It might be advertised as a lifestyle garment, but trust us, this jacket will serve you good, no matter the environment.