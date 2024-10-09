7 amazing waterproof jacket deals that certainly won't leave you high and dry

Like it or not, the rainy season is upon us. If this autumn/winter will be anything we had last year, you'd better prepare for some moisture. I have collected a few waterproof jacket deals below for those who prefer to stay dry even if it rains heavily outside.
This roundup contains more premium options; you probably already know where to look if you want something cheap. However, these might be your best options if you need something durable from a reputable brand.
As you probably know, the best waterproof jackets aren't cheap. My current favourite, the Helly Hansen Foil X Jacket, costs around £500. If you can't stretch your budget that far, check out the jackets below instead.
This durable, insulated number from renowned outdoor brand The North Face is GORE-TEX-enabled to not only help you warm dry but also dry in the harshest of weather. It might be advertised as a lifestyle garment, but trust us, this jacket will serve you good, no matter the environment.
This contemporary anorak from Napapijri is highly packable and works perfectly as a backup pouter shell in the forever interchangeable weather. Better still, this PFC-free garment is made of at least 70% recycled materials.
Everyone's favourite ethical outdoor brand's phosphorus green jacket is, of course, made from 100% recycled waterproof/breathable Nylon face fabric and features its 3-layer H2No Performance Standard Technology for maximum breathability and waterproof performance.
Built for the mountainside but works equally as well for dog-walking, the Verglas 3-Layer Shell Jacket features Helly Hansen's Performance 3-layer construction and is made from 100% recycled polyester. An excellent shell for those who don't like to compromise on quality, no matter what.
The Rainbird is an ultralight waterproof shell from my favourite ethical brand, Finisterre. The jacket is made from "super soft" 100% recycled fabrics and has a 10,000HH rating. It works well as a technical jacket and a quiet gorpcore piece, too.
Premium brand Haglofs knows how to create garments for harsh conditions. The L.I.M Proof Jacket has a PROOF 2.5 layer fabric construction and is made without PFAS – good for you and the planet!
Weighing only 300g, the Outerpath 2.5L jacket from Salomon has a more relaxed fit ideal for hiking and walking. The Citronelle / Sulphur Spring colourway is currently 30% off – a steal at this price point!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.