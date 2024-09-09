8 must-have hiking gadgets for tackling cold and wet trails

Hiking may be something we can do all year round, but we know that hiking in the dry, warm spring-summer, is very different to that in the autumn-winter. But, with the right hiking gadgets for tackling cold and wet trails, your outdoor adventure can still be a blast.

Obviously you’ll want to start by swapping some of your regular hiking equipment for warmer, waterproof gear; such as a pair of waterproof hiking boots, and wearing plenty of base layers and a fleece jacket underneath your waterproof coat. It’s also the perfect time to pack a pair of waterproof trousers and whip out your backpack cover.

‘But aside from these obvious outfit changes, what hiking gadgets do I need to pack for the cold and wet weather conditions?’, we hear you ask. Below are 8 gadgets that we actually think you’ll benefit popping into your hiking backpack for when the weather starts to take a turn.

Headtorch

Although you can benefit from having a headtorch in your hiking backpack all year round, having one in the autumn-winter months is essential, especially as we lose light. When out enjoying yourself, darkness can creep up on you very quickly, and the last thing you want is to be getting lost in the dark. We particularly rate the Petzl Swift RL 2 for its incredible light output and comfort.

Waterproof matches

There’s nothing worse than wanting to start a fire or light a stove, only to realise your matches are wet, or you can’t strike them because of the rain. A box of waterproof matches instantly resolves this problem, especially as many have a waterproof striking surface too.

Drysure Extreme Boots Dryer

Technically speaking, this isn’t a gadget that you’d use during your hike, but afterwards. The Drysure Extreme is a non-electric dryer suitable for hiking boots that you simply slip into your shoes and the moisture-absorbing technology does the rest, whilst also eliminating bad odurs. A good gadget to keep in the car for when you swap your shoes over at the end of your hike.

Waterproof phone case

A waterproof phone case, or pouch, isn’t just good for protecting your phone from the rain, but also dirt and if you drop it. Lots of cases also come with lanyards or straps, so you can stay hands-free too and – heavens forbid your phone falls into a lake while crossing – some even float so you can make a quick rescue.

Hand warmers

On those hikes that are particularly chilly, you may want to give your hands a little TLC to keep frosty fingers at bay. Sure, you could wear gloves, but nothing will beat that extra bit of warmth you'll get from having these hand saviours stuffed in your pockets. Plus, they're a good way to keep blood flowing.

Waterproof battery pack

A power bank is essential on any hike, particularly longer, more remote ones. However, when hiking in drizzly cold conditions, it’s best to opt for one that’s weatherproof and a little more durable than your everyday standard device. This one from RUGD is waterproof (and IP67 Certified), shockproof and has a carabiner so that you can easily attach it to your backpack.

Weatherproof gloves

Another essential, particularly for those winter hikes, is a pair of durable, weatherproof gloves to keep your hands toasty. We particularly like Windjammer Lite Windproof Gloves from Montane, which are made from GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ WINDSTOPPER® fabric and are breathable. You can also use your phone with them and there’s a thumb nose wipe, so you don’t have to keep whacking out tissues.

Collapsible water bottle

Whether you're hiking during the hot or cold months, hydration is essential on any hike. Especially if you're hiking at higher altitudes in the cold, as this can increase your risk of dehydration. However, instead of having to pack multiple bottles, this collapsible water bottle from LifeStraw comes with a built-in filter, so that you can refill it from other water sources and drink from it safely. Ideal if you want to keep packing light or have limited space.