No stupid questions: how often should I clean my hiking boots?

Whether you’re hitting the trails on a new adventure, to clear your mind, or simply stay active, having a decent pair of hiking boots, or walking shoes, on your feet is essential. Not only will they provide comfort and support on different terrains, but they will also protect you from the different elements you encounter. That’s if you take care of them and keep them clean!

But, how often should you clean your hiking boots? The answer is simple. “Ideally, you should clean your boots after each hike, especially if they've become muddy or damp,” says Issam Djemel, Footwear Director at Columbia Sportswear.

“Leaving your boots dirty can cause corrosive natural chemicals—such as acids and alkalis—to work their way into the material and cause decay, weakening the overall strength of the boots. Plus, it will also prevent damage to any waterproof linings and membranes that are inside.”

Your boots will probably require less attention during the dry, warmer months. If they don’t become too grubby, it’s still best to perform general maintenance after a few hikes or once a month to keep them in tip-top condition. Investing in a boot brush to dust off any dry mud afterward is a good idea, and you should also give the soles a good bash together.

If you head out in more extreme conditions during autumn/winter, when it's cold, muddy, and damp, it’s best to clean your boots immediately. It will become more difficult if you leave them caked in mud for weeks.

Cleaning your hiking boots doesn’t need to be complicated either. Here’s how you can clean your hiking boots in five simple steps and make them last longer by avoiding these common maintenance mistakes .