3 essential strength exercises every hiker should be doing, according to an outdoor expert
Boost your performance on the trails and reduce the likelihood of injuries
Hiking is an amazing way to stay active, but to conquer tough trails with ease—especially if you want to go the extra mile, pain-free—building strength is essential. You don’t need to train like a bodybuilder, but incorporating a few key strength exercises into your weekly routine will help you tackle those steep inclines and rugged terrain with confidence.
Not sure where to start? James Appleton, Strength Coach and Founder of 46 Outdoors Co has you covered. In a recent Instagram post, he shared three essential exercises you should never skip (so you definitely should do them) to become a stronger hiker. The best part? Most of them can be done at home with your trusty hiking backpack. Ready for more powerful, smoother hikes? Here’s what you need to do.
1. Step-ups
Step-ups are a fantastic compound exercise that will strengthen the major muscles you use during your hike, such as the quads, glutes, calves, hamstrings, and core. It's also a unilateral movement, focusing on one leg at a time, which is important to build equal strength and iron out imbalances, which will help prevent injuries. “You can do these in your living room- so you have no excuses,” writes Appleton on his post. If you don’t have access to free weights, like dumbbells or kettlebells, simply load up your hiking backpack and perform these on a coffee table or low wall—just make sure it’s stable!
2. Weighted carries
This may traditionally be a strongman exercise, but it’s one of the best exercises for building bulletproof core strength. Why is that important for your hike? A stronger core improves your balance, posture and stability out on the trails, all of which will be challenged more with a heavy pack on your back. The best bit is it’s very easy to perform (albeit, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s not effective). Just pick up something heavy, in both hands and walk for a set distance.
3. Trap bar deadlift
Deadlifts, in general, are a brilliant exercise that will help you build functional, full-body strength that won’t just carryover to the trails, but to everyday life too, as it’s a hinge movement pattern. However, the trap bar deadlift, using a hex bar, puts more emphasis on your quads, as it helps you remain in a more upright position—and we all know how quickly those burn out on a hike! It also places a lot less stress on the lower back, hips and shoulders, as you use a neutral grip (palms facing each other). Appleton suggests giving these a go for four sets of 5-10 reps.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
