Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale

While it might not be the nicest weather outside, the best Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your grilling set-up. I’ve been searching far in wide for the best barbecue discounts, and I’ve found a great pellet grill deal from Traeger.
Right now, you can get $200.95 off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale. It comes in a stylish bronze colour, so not only does it act the part, but it looks good too.
View the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill deal
Originally priced at $699.95, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is now just $499 at Home Depot. Fueled by wood pellets, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill offers authentic wood-fired flavours and can cook a variety of different foods, including burgers, sausages, ribs and pies.
Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill: was $699.95, now $499 at Home Depot
Save $200.95 on the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale. It has a 884 square inch cooking space that can hold and cook up to eight chickens or seven racks of ribs at a time. It has a pellet hopper located on the side which can hold up to 18lbs of wood. Comes in bronze.
If you’re after a good pellet grill deal, then you’ll want to take advantage of this Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill discount. It can be used as a traditional grill but you can also smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue food on it too, so it’s an all-year-round type of appliance.
The Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is made up of two-tier porcelain steel grates that can stagger your meals. If you’ve finished cooking one ingredient and you want to take it off the heat but keep it warm, then you can take it off the lower grate and keep it on the top away from direct flames.
If you’re new to grilling, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is incredibly easy to use. It has a digital pro controller that offers precise temperature control, and it can reach up to 450°F. To use the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill, all you have to do is set the grill temperature and the grill will take care of everything for you.
For more barbecue grill deals, check out the best Home Depot Black Friday deals.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024
Say no to Black Friday chaos and shop with purpose instead. From eco-friendly brands to mindful alternatives, here’s how to score great finds while staying sustainable this holiday season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival
Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
REI Co-op Patagonia Black Friday sale is live – here are T3's outdoor experts' top picks
Up to 75% off the hottest Patagonia gear at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Black Friday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
While Black Friday deals dominate, these limited-edition Yeti products are stealing the spotlight, but don’t wait—thet won’t last long!
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
I review e-scooters for a living, and these are the e-scooter Black Friday deals I'd buy
From top-performing models to budget-friendly picks, these are the Black Friday e-scooter deals I’d recommend snapping up before they’re gone
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day
The best exercise bike that delivers on and off bike workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
REI Labor Day Sale is live – here are 12 deals picked by T3's experts
Gear up and save big with REI’s Labor Day Deals
By Matt Kollat Published