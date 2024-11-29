Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale

While it might not be the nicest weather outside, the best Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your grilling set-up. I’ve been searching far in wide for the best barbecue discounts, and I’ve found a great pellet grill deal from Traeger.

Right now, you can get $200.95 off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale. It comes in a stylish bronze colour, so not only does it act the part, but it looks good too.

Originally priced at $699.95, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is now just $499 at Home Depot. Fueled by wood pellets, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill offers authentic wood-fired flavours and can cook a variety of different foods, including burgers, sausages, ribs and pies.

Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill: was $699.95 , now $499 at Home Depot

Save $200.95 on the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale. It has a 884 square inch cooking space that can hold and cook up to eight chickens or seven racks of ribs at a time. It has a pellet hopper located on the side which can hold up to 18lbs of wood. Comes in bronze.

If you’re after a good pellet grill deal, then you’ll want to take advantage of this Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill discount. It can be used as a traditional grill but you can also smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue food on it too, so it’s an all-year-round type of appliance.

The Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is made up of two-tier porcelain steel grates that can stagger your meals. If you’ve finished cooking one ingredient and you want to take it off the heat but keep it warm, then you can take it off the lower grate and keep it on the top away from direct flames.

If you’re new to grilling, the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill is incredibly easy to use. It has a digital pro controller that offers precise temperature control, and it can reach up to 450°F. To use the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill, all you have to do is set the grill temperature and the grill will take care of everything for you.