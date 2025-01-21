Move over Nike — Represent 247 launch their first-ever performance trainers

Luxury sportswear label Represent 247 has released its first-ever workout trainer and running shoe— the ARC-1 Runner and ARC-2 Trainer.

Following the success of its initial footwear launch in December of the PUMA x 247 Deviatre Nitro Elite 3 trainer, its new shoes combine innovative engineering and modern design for a perfect blend of performance and style.

Characterised with a sleek aesthetic, the ARC-1 Runner is made for short distance runs, between 5-10 kilometres.

It’s designed with a mesh upper and precision perforations for optimal airflow and comfort and has superior shock absorption to ensure less joint impact for a smoother run.

Those hitting the gym floor are best geared towards the ARC-2 Trainer, designed for strength training and conditioning workouts.

Image 1 of 2 ARC-1 Runner (Image credit: Represent) ARC-2 Trainer (Image credit: Represent)

Engineered with a knitted upper and TPU overlays, it provides stability and flexibility during dynamic movements, while the flat outsole with minimal toe spring provides optimal stability for heavy lifts.

The soles also features a map of Rivington Pike, one of the Founder’s favourite hometown running routes, for superior traction and visual appeal.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both trainers will be available to buy in a range of classic colourways, including black, white and yellow, in both men’s and women’s sizes, for versatile options to suit every style.

“After 2 years of designing and fine tuning – we’ve created two shoes to serve our fitness community and this is just the beginning of what’s to come,” says George Heaton, co-founder and Creative Director of Represent.