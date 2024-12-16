Represent’s 247 x Puma collection gives the Deviate Nitro Elite 3 a brand new makeover

Represent’s 247 training wear line has teamed up with sportswear giant Puma to launch their biggest performance collection to date— just in time to refresh your workout wardrobe to help you smash those New Year fitness goals!
The new 12-piece collection features training apparel, footwear and accessories, from oversized tees, to hoodies, sweatpants, a backpack and more, blending cutting-edge athletic technology without compromising on style.
Plus, for the first time, Represent has added womenswear to its 247 line, including shorts, a sports bra, and a trainer, so ladies, you won’t have to miss out either!
At the centre of the collection is the Deivate Nitro Elite 3, Puma’s immensely popular running shoe (which we also reviewed very highly here at T3). It's been given a complete makeover with the 247 palette (think muted neutrals) and, of course, its logo, so you can hit the gym floor in one of Puma's best workout shoes, whilst channeling Represent's bold aesthetic.
A post shared by 247 - On a mission. (@247represent)
A photo posted by on
The collection is fronted by Team GB 800-metre Olympic athlete Pheobe Gill and Represent 247 Athlete and HYROX Master Trainer Jake Dearden, both of whose drive and determination mirror the ethos of this collection.
“At 247, we’ve always sought to push the boundaries of athletic performance, and collaborating with PUMA on this project represents a key milestone in our journey,” says Represent Co-Founder and Creative Director, George Heaton.
Those looking to add some new styles to their workout wardrobe before the rush next month will be able to shop the 247 x Puma collection from 18th December at Represent and Puma at 8PM.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
