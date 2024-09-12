I’ve been taking creatine every day for four years – 3 things I’ve learned

When it comes to the world of fitness supplements there are many; from protein powder to BCAAs, electrolytes, EAAs…the list could go on forever. But one supplement that everyone raves about is creatine.

I first started taking creatine a month or two after I began lifting weights, back in 2020, as many of the bodybuilders at my gym kept telling me that it’s the one supplement I should “definitely take”. This is probably because creatine is one of the most well researched supplements with several scientific studies proving its efficacy.

“It’s a naturally occurring compound that helps your muscles produce energy, particularly during high-intensity activities like weightlifting, sprinting, or explosive movements,” says Obi Vincent , C4 Energy athlete and ambassador. “When you exercise, your muscles use ATP (adenosine triphosphate) for quick bursts of energy. However, your body only stores a limited amount of ATP, which runs out quickly during intense workouts.

“Creatine helps replenish ATP by supplying your muscles with phosphocreatine, a stored form of energy, which allows your muscles to regenerate ATP faster, giving you more energy to continue performing at a high level.” As a result, it helps you push harder, lift heavier, or perform more reps during your workouts."

I’ve been training for four years now and I’ve pretty much taken creatine every single day (apart from the odd occasion on the weekend when I'm not training and I forget). It's the one sport supplement I'm actually glad that I invest in, because it’s significantly helped my training and had a positive impact on my body. Here’s three things I’ve learned from taking it…

1. It didn’t make me gain weight

‘Does creatine make you gain weight’ is one of the most highly searched questions around the supplement, as people panic and think they’ll immediately pack on the pounds (even though it contains no calories). While I’m much heavier than I was four years ago – by almost six kilos – this is not down to the creatine making me gain fat, it’s because I’ve gained muscle. Creatine can increase water retention to the muscles, which is why the numbers on the scale can begin to sneak up, but this also can leave you muscles looking fuller, so I see it as a win. After all, who doesn't enjoy looking like they've got a great pump? It’s also important to remember that if you’ve been able to train harder whilst taking creatine and have gained muscle as a result that your weight will increase too.

A post shared by Bryony Firth-Bernard 🤍 (@bryonyfb) A photo posted by on

2. I gained muscle and got stronger

To reiterate this isn’t because taking creatine magically turns you into the Hulk; it’s the energy it gives you which then allows you to push harder in training. Push harder and you’ll get more gains, and that’s exactly what I experienced. The picture on the left, above, is when I started the gym, the one on the right is a year later – I’ve clearly gained some muscle and lost body fat (not creatine's job FYI). Fast forward to today, and I’ve gained more. In terms of what weights I was hitting, I’ll be completely honest, it’s hard for me to pinpoint exactly what I was doing week to week four years ago. However, for an idea, on the left in the picture below is what I was squatting when I first entered the gym. The one on the right is where I am now. With over 67 kilo difference between the two weights, strength gains have clearly been made.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

3. You need to be consistent

When I first started taking creatine I was doing it pretty sporadically (as I was probably also worried about gaining weight too) and, as a result, I didn’t really notice any changes in my performance. It was only when I mentioned this to an older guy at the gym who told me to be consistent and take it every day that I began to spot the differences within my training. Probably around the two and half week mark is when I began to notice I was hitting more PBs and wasn't suffering with DOMS as badly. The best way to consume creatine, if you want it to take effect more quickly, is by following the label description and – at least every creatine I've taken – has said to do this daily.