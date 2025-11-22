I've been covering Black Friday for 7 years, and here are the cheapest (but still good) fitness deals around right now

Black Friday has quietly become the best time of year to upgrade your home gym, and 2025’s deals are the strongest I’ve seen yet. Retailers are slashing prices across folding treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers and recovery gear, making it far easier to build a serious workout setup without spending a fortune.

I've tried the brands below in the past, and even though I'd never say that Decathlon's £110 treadmill can be a like-for-like replacement for a Peloton, they are great value for money, especially for those at the beginning of their fitness journey.

If you’ve been meaning to get fitter at home or upgrade that clunky old machine gathering dust in the spare room, now’s the moment. These discounted machines give you more speed, more resistance and more features for far less than usual: now is the time to start chasing a stronger, healthier start to 2026!

Cheap Black Friday fitness sales

Treadmills

DOMYOS Folding Treadmill 14 km/h COMPACT RUN100
Save £100
DOMYOS Folding Treadmill 14 km/h COMPACT RUN100: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Decathlon UK
Compact, fold-away treadmill built for home use, with speeds up to 14 km/h, Bluetooth connectivity, and 30 pre-set programmes. Delivers solid performance in a small footprint, making it ideal for tight spaces.

Reebok GT40z Folding Treadmill with Connected Fitness
Save £301
Reebok GT40z Folding Treadmill with Connected Fitness: was £800 now £499 at sweatband.com
A robust folding treadmill powered by a 2.0 HP motor, speeds from 1-18 km/h, 12 levels of power incline, generous running deck and programme options – home cardio elevated!

Adidas T-25 Folding Treadmill with Incline and Bluetooth
Save £250
Adidas T-25 Folding Treadmill with Incline and Bluetooth: was £899 now £649 at Argos
Bring the gym to your home with this high-end foldable treadmill featuring speeds up to 19 km/h, 15 motorised incline levels, a cushioned 145 × 54 cm deck and full Bluetooth/Console+ connectivity for immersive workouts. Built for serious runners in a compact footprint.

JTX Sprint-7 Smart Treadmill
Save £150
JTX Sprint-7 Smart Treadmill: was £1,149 now £999 at JTX Fitness
High-end foldable treadmill with top speed of 20 km/h, 12 % incline, CushionStep deck to cut impact by ~30%, and Zwift/Kinomap connectivity. A solid pick for serious runners at home!

Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE Incline
Save £124.78
Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE Incline: was £299.99 now £175.21 at Amazon
Space-saving 3-in-1 treadmill/walking pad for home/office with 2.5 HP motor, max speed ~12 km/h, foldable design and quiet operation, perfect for walking, light jogging and busy homes.

Exercise bike

Echelon EX-30 RCX Smart Connect Indoor Cycle
Save £450
Echelon EX-30 RCX Smart Connect Indoor Cycle: was £899 now £449 at sweatband.com
Premium smart indoor cycle offering gym-style performance at home, with heavy flywheel, full adjustability, app integration and an immersive ride experience.

Decathlon Essential Compact Home Exercise Bike
Save £30
Decathlon Essential Compact Home Exercise Bike: was £140 now £110 at Argos
Read moreRead less

A budget-friendly, compact exercise bike ideal for beginners. Features a 3 kg flywheel, 8 levels of manual resistance, an adjustable seat and handlebars and a console displaying time, distance, calories and speed.

Rowing machine

JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine
JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine: was £499 now £399 at JTX Fitness
Durable rower combining air + magnetic resistance, stable frame for up to 135 kg user, smooth stroke rail and strong value. An amazing full-body option for home workouts.

Fitness gadgets

RENPHO Thermacool Massage Gun Deep Tissue with Heat and Cold
Save £17.11
RENPHO Thermacool Massage Gun Deep Tissue with Heat and Cold: was £83.93 now £66.82 at Amazon
Compact percussion massager with brushless motor reaching up to 3,200 RPM, ultra-quiet under 40–45 dB, ergonomic light design for deep-tissue relief at home or gym.

RENPHO Foot Massager with Heat, Electric Shiatsu Kneading Foot Massager with Wireless Control
Save £30
RENPHO Foot Massager with Heat, Electric Shiatsu Kneading Foot Massager with Wireless Control: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Another massage tool from RENPHO: lightweight and compact, offering multiple speed settings and handheld convenience for recovery, one-hand use and portable muscle relief.

Buying fitness equipment on Black Friday: what to look out for

Ensure the machine actually fits your room once assembled, has enough clearance around it, and (if it’s foldable) folds compactly when not in use.

You’re looking for sturdy frames, reliable motors (for treadmills/rowers), smooth motion and strong user-weight capacity. Check for guarantees, especially for parts and labour.

Don’t get sold on every “smart” feature if you’ll only use it for simple workouts. Think about what your goals are: cardio, strength, HIIT? Cheaper basics often suffice.

With big discounts, check return policies, warranty length and availability of service in your region. Finally, confirm the original price isn’t inflated, and compare deals across retailers to be sure you’re really getting value.

