I've been covering Black Friday for 7 years, and here are the cheapest (but still good) fitness deals around right now

Black Friday has quietly become the best time of year to upgrade your home gym, and 2025’s deals are the strongest I’ve seen yet. Retailers are slashing prices across folding treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers and recovery gear, making it far easier to build a serious workout setup without spending a fortune.

I've tried the brands below in the past, and even though I'd never say that Decathlon's £110 treadmill can be a like-for-like replacement for a Peloton, they are great value for money, especially for those at the beginning of their fitness journey.

From compact walking pads for under-desk steps to full-size folding treadmills with incline, you can finally kit out your cardio corner without sacrificing your living room. Smart bikes, Bluetooth-enabled consoles and space-saving designs are all dropping to wallet-friendly levels, and even big-name brands are joining the price-cutting spree.

If you’ve been meaning to get fitter at home or upgrade that clunky old machine gathering dust in the spare room, now’s the moment. These discounted machines give you more speed, more resistance and more features for far less than usual: now is the time to start chasing a stronger, healthier start to 2026!

Cheap Black Friday fitness sales

Treadmills

Save £250 Adidas T-25 Folding Treadmill with Incline and Bluetooth: was £899 now £649 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Bring the gym to your home with this high-end foldable treadmill featuring speeds up to 19 km/h, 15 motorised incline levels, a cushioned 145 × 54 cm deck and full Bluetooth/Console+ connectivity for immersive workouts. Built for serious runners in a compact footprint.

Exercise bike

Rowing machine

Fitness gadgets

Buying fitness equipment on Black Friday: what to look out for

Ensure the machine actually fits your room once assembled, has enough clearance around it, and (if it’s foldable) folds compactly when not in use.

You’re looking for sturdy frames, reliable motors (for treadmills/rowers), smooth motion and strong user-weight capacity. Check for guarantees, especially for parts and labour.

Don’t get sold on every “smart” feature if you’ll only use it for simple workouts. Think about what your goals are: cardio, strength, HIIT? Cheaper basics often suffice.

With big discounts, check return policies, warranty length and availability of service in your region. Finally, confirm the original price isn’t inflated, and compare deals across retailers to be sure you’re really getting value.