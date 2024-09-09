Finisterre just launched what surely is the best-looking fleece jacket in history – just in time for the cold season

As the air turns crisp and the days grow shorter, you can always count on British outdoor brand Finisterre to help you brave the chill in style.

They’ve just dropped their latest masterpiece, the Recycled Orsik Fleece Printed Jacket, and it might just be the best-looking fleece jacket you’ll ever lay eyes on.

Designed with an adventurous spirit in mind, this jacket is no ordinary fleece. The Orsik Fleece comes in a striking contour print that not only screams style but also whispers of the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Made from 100% recycled materials, Finisterre has once again hit that sweet spot between eco-consciousness and unbeatable performance. Let’s be honest, when you’re out there tackling the elements, you don’t just want to feel warm – you want to look good doing it.

The design is anything but basic. The contour print offers a textured, elevated look that sets this fleece apart from the sea of plain, uninspired jackets out there.

Its relaxed, roomy fit is perfect for layering, while the high neck and full zip keep the cold well and truly at bay.

What really sets the Orsik apart from the best fleece jackets, though, is its versatility. It’s equally suited for a weekend hike along the coast or for a cosy night by the fire.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In classic Finisterre fashion, this piece manages to be both practical and effortlessly cool.

The recycled material is not only a nod to the planet, but it also ensures that the jacket is durable enough to last season after season.

As always, Finisterre has thought about the details. The elastic cuffs, zippered hand pockets, and a drawcord hem give it the functionality you need, while the contour print ensures you stand out from the crowd.

If you’re after a jacket that can handle the elements and look phenomenal while doing it, the Orsik Fleece is the answer.

And if you don't like the topographic map pattern (?), rest assured there is a subtler, Raven Black colourway that's equally as functional as its muy bonita sibling.

Check out the Recycled Orsik Fleece Printed Jacket at Finisterre UK, Finisterre US and Finisterre AU now, retailing for £165/ $210/ AU$380.