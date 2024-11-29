Forget Black Friday – R.A.D has dropped its new shiny workout shoe, and it’s their best colourway yet

Apologies for diverting your attention away from Black Friday for just a sec, but if you're a sneakerhead, you need to hear this. R.A.D has just dropped the brand new R.A.D One ‘Shiny’, and I think it may be their best colourway yet.

When the email landed in my inbox a few weeks back telling me that R.A.D would be releasing a new colourway, I was buzzing. When I heard it would be a shiny shoe, I was skeptical.

My mind was flooded with images of a full-blown holographic trainer. But, as soon as the box landed on my doorstep I could breathe again. It looks sick and is definitely a trainer that’ll have heads turning in the gym and on the street. I'm not sure why I was so worried, I should have had way more faith.

The release is part of R.A.D’s Got, Got, Need! Campaign, which draws inspiration from the retro Most Valuable Player baseball and Pokemon trading cards— hence the shine.

As part of the campaign, R.A.D will also be dropping its very own unique shiny cards in its shoe boxes for the first 100 customers only, so if you want to get your hands on one, you gotta be quick!

(Image credit: R.A.D)

The upper is crafted from a blend of pearlescent patent leather, which gives off a subtle shine when the light hits it right, as well as white and lavender mesh side panels. While the purple and coral midsole contains R.A.D’s iconic SwellFoam.

I was lucky enough to test out the new Shiny before the drop and, it’s safe to say, it definitely upped my gymwear game.

If you haven’t already tried the R.A.D One, it’s one of the best workout shoes on the market right now, that’s ideal for a range of training disciplines; from lifting weights to plyometrics and running intervals.

It’s a solid all-rounder and can be seen on the likes of CrossFit athletes, Dannielle Brandon and Noah Olsen, who were both seen debuting the Shiny shoe at this year’s Rogue Invitational.

The R.A.D One Shiny will be available to buy today at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT for £130/$150. You can sign up via the R.A.D website to get notified as soon as the shoe drops in the UK and US. It's probably a good idea because R.A.Ds never last for long, and I think these will be one of those.