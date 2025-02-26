Five exercises you need to be able to do to maximise your health and longevity, says a fitness expert
Can you do all of these?
These days it’s very easy to look at someone with a rippling six-pack or phenomenal strength and think they’re the epitome of fitness. Yes, they may be incredibly strong and, yes, they may don biceps the size of bowling balls, but there’s more to fitness than this, at least long term.
In a recent video, Athlean-X Founder and Physical Therapist Jeff Cavaliere, says that as well as working on our strength and cardio health, we also need to focus on our mobility if we want to maximise our quality of life. “Your health and fitness are not only revealed by the body you see in the mirror, but also how well you can move - your strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility,” he says.
While there are countless exercises out there, Cavaliere has shared five that he says we should be able to do if we want to deem ourselves ‘fit and healthy at any age’ and maintain our overall well-being as we grow older. Can you do them though? Time to give them a try…
1. Single-leg Romanian deadlift
The single-leg RDL is a true test of your balance, which is essential if you want to reduce the likelihood of falls and injuries as we age. However, it’s also a ‘hip hinge’ exercise, which is a movement pattern we use in everyday life, some bending down to pick up the groceries, to putting our socks on.
Test: Complete 10 repetitions on each leg
2. Squat with a single-arm reach
If you sit at a desk for the majority of the day, then this is a movement you really want to be able to do (or start doing). Cavaliere says the squat with a single-arm reach will stretch out your adductor muscles, but will also encourage thoracic extension and rotation. This helps to open up the chest and combat rounded shoulders, so you can maintain great posture going forward.
Test: hold for 60 seconds on each side
3. Sumo squat
This compound exercise will test your lower body strength, which houses some of our body’s largest muscles, including the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves and adductors. Again, squatting is something we do every day, so you want to be able to maintain this strength in years to come. Cavaliere says you can either do this with your forearms inside of your thighs (which is slightly easier) or you can try with your hands stretched out in front of you.
Test: hold for 60 seconds
4. Superman into a push-up
For this exercise you want to lie on the floor, prone position, with your arms stretched out in front of you. You then want to simultaneously raise your arms and feet off the floor—your superman position—hold for a second, before lowering them back to the ground and sliding your hands underneath your shoulders to perform a push up. Why is Cavaliere recommending this movement exactly? “This will not only help with upper body strength, but will also engage the entirety of the posterior chain in the process,” he says.
Test: 10 reps minimum
5. Jane Fonda hold
The Jane Fonda hold is basically like a single-leg side lift but with your foot turned down towards the floor. It sounds simple, right? Don’t let that fool you though, as it will test the strength of your glute medius and leave your behind burning. According to Cavaliere, if your glute medius muscles it will lead to weaker hips and lower back pain, therefore being able to hold this exercise and progress it over time will keep this at bay.
Test: Hold for 30 seconds minimum on each side
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
