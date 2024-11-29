Time to run — Garmin’s 5-star multisport smartwatch suddenly hits an all-time low price

If you missed scoring a cheap Garmin in the Prime Day sale back in the summer, it’s a good thing Black Friday is here. We’ve spotted lots of top savings on Garmins, such as this Forerunner 255 deal. It's just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon and has been reduced from £289.99 to £195 in this gorgeous tidal blue colour.
The Forerunner 255 is a top-tier multisport watch, which received a five-star review by T3’s Active Editor, Matt Kollat. It’s one of the best running watches if you’re after a smartwatch in the mid-range market, and it comes with all the smart, health and fitness features under the sun.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a compact powerhouse tailored for runners and multisport athletes. It has built-in GPS and excels in delivering advanced running metrics.
As we mentioned above, you can track a lot with the Forerunner 255; from sleep to stress, VO2 max estimations, get weather reports, heart rate variability and more. There’s over 30 workouts for you to tap into, which also includes triathlon and open water swimming, which makes the Forerunner 255 so much more than a running watch.
You'll also be able to enjoy up to 14 days of battery in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode. More than enough time to see you through all your daily activities. Snap this Black Friday deal up while you can, ruuuuuuun!
