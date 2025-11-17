The best Fitbit for first-time fitness tracking just dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday

If you're searching for your first-time fitness tracker to upgrade your fitness routine, then this one should be on your radar. The Inspire 3 from Fitbit is a lightweight, reliable fitness tracker that will keep on top of your step count, sleep, and log workouts, and it’s been reduced to its lowest-ever price at EE.

The Inspire 3 is now just £54, saving you over 30% off its original price, plus you also get a six-month Fitbit premium membership included, so that you can unlock more advanced (and personalised) health and fitness features, including more workouts, mindfulness sessions, deeper sleep analysis and more.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £54 at Amazon Take control of your health and wellbeing with Fitbit's lightest fitness tracker. Stay on top of your sleep and stress levels, track your heart rate and pick from 20 workouts to log and keep on top of your progress. Now at its cheapest price ever.

As well as sleep, the Inspire 3 also tracks your stress, monitors your heart rate (it can even spot irregular heart rhythm), SpO2 levels, skin temperature, and it even gives you a wellness report (via the app). It also has a bright (albeit very small) display, is swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50 metres and battery life lasts around 10 days.

Sadly, it doesn’t have built-in GPS, but it does offer connected GPS. All that means is it will use your phone's GPS, so if you were heading out for a run, you’d need to make sure you have your phone on you.

Overall, it’s a fabulous little tracker that’s super easy to use and equipped with everything you need to help you stay on top of your health and fitness. A limited-time offer from EE as part of their Black Friday Tech sale, we’d make the most of this offer while it lasts.