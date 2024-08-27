Samsung Galaxy Ring hides a dark secret

Quick Summary A report has appeared online suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Ring cannot be repaired if it were to become faulty or defective. It comes from iFixit where specialist teams took the device apart and rendered it "unrepairable".

Samsung officially revealed all the details surrounding its Galaxy Ring during its Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the company's latest folding phones.

The Galaxy Ring was a long time coming with Samsung having teased the smart ring in the months prior at Mobile World Congress, but there's a new report suggesting that, despite costing a premium price, it might not have a particularly long lifespan.

A report from iFixit (picked up by 91Mobiles) has concluded that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is apparently "unrepairable".

The report from the iFixit team said: "Relative to other modern electronics, this is a pretty simple device. There's nothing wrong with simple but there is something wrong with unrepairable. Just like the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that isn’t designed to last more than two years."

According to the report, the specialists at iFixit had to melt the resin and plastic covering within the inside of the Galaxy Ring in order to access the internals and the image of the resulting Galaxy Ring is a little sad.

(Image credit: iFixit)

There's a chance you might upgrade your Samsung smart ring within two years anyway as we all know technology moves quickly, but it's probably worth keeping this revelation in mind if you had planned to buy the Galaxy Ring and wear it for the foreseeable.

Despite the apparent irreparability, the Galaxy Ring does have plenty of features packed within its small body. It weighs just 3g, making it 50 per cent lighter than the Oura Ring 3. It's 2.6mm thick, packing the sensors within, and it's made from titanium with three options including Titanium Gold, Titanium Black and Titanium Silver.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It offers heart rate monitoring, including alerts for irregularities, activity tracking and has a skin temperature sensor for helping with cycle tracking. It will also measure your sleep, give you a Sleep Score and deliver something called Energy Score that details your capacity for the day out of 100. There's a little bit of AI magic to deliver Wellness Tips like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra too.

If the Galaxy Ring breaks though, you will need to like that titanium design enough to wear at is a dumb ring until you get yourself a replacement.