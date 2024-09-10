Samsung Galaxy Ring has a great, hidden smart home trick

Quick Summary
Samsung has shown off new automations for its Galaxy Ring.
It could tell your smart home devices to begin routines based on whether you're awake, for example.
Apple might have grabbed the spotlight with both hands thanks to its launch event for the iPhone 16 range and Apple Watch Series 10 yesterday, but that doesn't mean other tech giants haven't been working on interesting new projects too.
Samsung, for example, was at IFA last week to show off some interesting new features coming to the Galaxy Ring, now that its long-awaited wearable is out and on people's fingers at last.
The focus was on smart homes, and the manufacturer had a demo rigged up to show how its smart ring could become a powerful tool to set up automatic routines. This might mean, for example, setting up your morning routine to trigger once the Samsung Galaxy Ring detects that you're fully awake.
You could easily mirror that with night-time routines that set alarms live once it detects you're asleep, or any number of other options depending on what other connected devices you have hooked up in your home.
Whether you think that this sounds like a dreamy bit of efficiency or a little creepy likely depends on how invested you already are in smart home tech. Either way, there's no doubt that being able to hook triggers into a smart ring makes sense, given that it's designed to always be on your finger, unlike a phone that you might have to leave charging, or a smartwatch that similarly requires frequent top-ups.
However, the lack of a direct interface on the Galaxy Ring means that you'd probably end up needing a backup for fine control anyway, so we don't imagine anyone will be abandoning their phone or smart speaker entirely once these new tools go live.
On that front, Samsung didn't give a concrete timeline for when people can expect the Galaxy Ring to get the new features, but we'd imagine they might not be too far out, given the solid state of the demo being given at the conference,
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts
These might be the classiest pick in the G-Shock range
By Sam Cross Published
-
Is the GoPro Subscription worth it in 2024? Let’s break it down
Should you spend your hard-earned cash on a GoPro subscription? We ran the numbers
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Ring hides a dark secret
There's something revealed about the Galaxy Ring that's less than perfect
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Ring has already bagged a fantastic connectivity upgrade
It makes it much easier to use
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ultrahuman has launched its continuous glucose monitor in the US
The Ultrahuman M1 CGM is also currently discounted by 20%
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 hands-on video leak shows sports watch in full
Samsung's latest tracker is coming very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Best smart ring 2024: compact, lightweight health-tracking wearables
Experience wearable innovation at your fingertips with the best smart rings available now
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
Samsung Galaxy Ring: rumours, release date and what to expect
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, including when it’s coming out and how much it will cost
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
The Oura Ring 4 could be getting smarter with new upgrades… but I’m not sold
The next Oura Ring could offer smartphone features after new acquisition
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This water gun shoots 50 feet – and I think it's the ideal heatwave buster
It will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine
By Robert Jones Published