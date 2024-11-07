Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 tipped for early release and thinner design

Quick Summary A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could arrive in 2025. It's predicted to have a thinner design, longer battery life and "more features".

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best finger-friendly wearables you can buy, thanks to its long battery life and subscription-free operation. Now a new report suggest that the second generation version is going to be even better.

It's allegedly going to deliver better battery life still, improved design, and also likely to arrive earlier than expected. That could really give it the chance to become the best smart ring around.

That's according to Korean leaker Lanzuk, who has previously leaked accurate details of Samsung's release plans. The original post is in Korean, but a rough translation says that Samsung is "planning to launch its Galaxy Ring 2 a bit earlier than originally scheduled".

That's being interpreted as a 2025 launch, possibly in the first part of the year – although that might annoy first-generation buyers. While the current model was revealed in February 2024, it only began shipping this summer. That means a summer 2025 release seems more likely.



What new features are predicted for the Galaxy Ring 2?

According to Lanzuk, the second generation of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is going to be noticeably thinner than before – a good thing, because the current one is rather chunky – and will deliver even better battery life.

It will also have "more features", but frustratingly the leak doesn't say or even hint about what those might be.

The most likely additional features are in health tracking, with some suggestions that sleep apnea tracking could be coming. The Samsung Galaxy Watch has such tracking, which is based on monitoring movements – something that would be well suited to the Galaxy Ring's own sensors.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, we the Galaxy Ring is lagging a bit behind the Oura Ring 4, thanks to its health tracking features.

That particular rival is not a substitute for a smartwatch – the small size of a smart ring means that of course it's going to be more limited than a larger wearable – but it's very impressive for such a small device.

Right now, that's the ring that rules them all.