Run, don't walk! New Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra plummets to lowest ever price at Amazon

When it comes to the best smartwatches, Samsung has a solid reputation, with its Galaxy Watch 8 series and this year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra sitting at the top of the lineup.

The Ultra is the flagship; a rugged, titanium-clad powerhouse with AI health features, dual-frequency GPS and a dazzlingly bright display.

And now there’s even more reason to consider one: Amazon has knocked £121 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra as part of its Prime Day sale.

That’s a significant saving on a model that only launched earlier this year, and it’s hard to find it discounted anywhere else right now.

What makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra impressive is how much power it packs into a design that’s still wearable day to day. Sure, you’ll find longer battery life and more specialist outdoor functions on bigger Garmin watches, but those are often bulkier and far more expensive devices.

The Watch Ultra delivers dual-frequency GPS, 10ATM water resistance, and a blisteringly bright 3,000-nit screen in a package that feels surprisingly sleek on the wrist. Don’t expect it to outlast a week-long expedition watch, of course, but for its feature set and durability, it’s a standout option at this price.

The new watch was only announced a couple of months ago, and I'm genuinely surprised there are any deals knocking about. That said, both the Galaxy 8 and Galaxy 8 Classic are on offer currently, so it makes sense that the flagship is also discounted.

Will we see better offers on Samsung's latest smartwatches during Black Friday? It's impossible to tell, but personally, I doubt it. The discounts are really good now, and I don't see them getting better, at least not until next year, when the new models are announced.

Long story short, if you like the look of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), it's best to buy it now rather than wait a month or two and pay the same price then.