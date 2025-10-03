Samsung’s latest smartwatch with a rotating bezel just got a rare discount ahead of Prime Day

Brace yourselves: Samsung’s premium rotating-bezel smartwatch has just seen a surprise price cut, just days ahead of Prime Day. With Amazon’s big event kicking off next Tuesday, the timing couldn’t be sharper.

Even before the wider discount frenzy begins, this sleek flagship has sneaked in a mid-summer deal that’s hard to ignore. Whether you’ve been eyeing an upgrade or simply looking for a stylish health tracker, this could be your best pre-Prime Day snag.

Samsung’s own store still lists it at full price, but this early cut already makes it a more tempting proposition — especially for those who prefer beating the rush. (Yes, that same smartwatch with the hallmark rotating bezel and high-end build.)

Save £35 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was £449 now £414 at Samsung UK Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pairs timeless design with modern smarts, bringing back the rotating bezel in a premium stainless steel build. With advanced health tracking, AI running insights, and slick Wear OS features, it’s a stylish yet powerful everyday smartwatch.

There’s a lot going for this model, especially at this reduced rate. As T3's Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review puts it, the watch "blends style and smarts, with a premium look, intriguing health tracking, and AI run coaching for beginners.”

The rotating bezel returns as a tactile interface, providing a satisfying physical feel to menus instead of relying solely on swipes. The hardware is also premium, featuring a stainless steel construction, sapphire crystal display, and strong brightness for optimal outdoor visibility.

On the performance side, it boasts Samsung’s BioActive Sensor suite and new metrics like Vascular Load and the Antioxidant Index, which add fresh insight into health and recovery.

Dual-band GNSS also improves location accuracy. Battery life won’t shatter records (expect around one to a day and a half under typical use), but it’s serviceable, and the charging speed is decent enough to keep it in rotation (pun intended).

Where it truly earns its keep is for users who want a stylish, feature-rich smartwatch without compromising looks. It leans more dressy than sporty, but doesn’t skimp on fitness. Plus, the AI Running Coach makes it accessible even if you’re just starting with structured training.