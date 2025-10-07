Samsung’s latest wearable sees unexpected price drop for Prime Day

Prime Day has arrived, and unlike Amazon's sales events of the past, the online retailer waited until the actual day to launch some of the most exciting offers. A good example is the below Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 deal, which knocks off £75 (!) off the asking price of the brand's latest smart wearable.

As someone who wore the watch, I can attest that it's the best smartwatch for Samsung users. Sure, the rotating bezel is cool on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but the slim and equally capable Watch 8 fits most lifestyles a lot better than its bulkier sibling.

Better still, the Galaxy Watch 8 packs all the health, wellness and fitness features you'd expect from a Samsung wearable. It can track stress, antioxidant levels, vascular load and more. It's bright, smart, incredibly stylish and now a lot more affordable – what's not to like?

Save £75 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm): was £319 now £244 at Amazon Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, packs sleek design, vibrant AMOLED display, advanced health tracking and smooth performance into a premium smartwatch that’s equally at home in the gym or office, making it a versatile companion for fitness, productivity and everyday life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the brand’s latest flagship wearable. Its slim aluminium case and customisable watch faces make it stylish, while the bright, durable AMOLED display ensures crisp visibility indoors and out.

The smartwatch offers advanced heart-rate monitoring, continuous SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracking, and sleep analysis powered by Samsung Health.

Its upgraded BioActive sensor suite brings more accurate metrics for workouts, while new AI-driven insights help users better understand training intensity and recovery.

Workout modes cover running, cycling, swimming, strength training and more, with auto-tracking for common activities. For runners, built-in GPS ensures accurate route mapping without a phone. Safety is boosted with fall detection and emergency SOS.

On the smart side, the Watch 8 delivers seamless integration with Android phones (although it works best with Samsung phones), offering notifications, calls, messages and music control on your wrist.

Battery life comfortably stretches beyond a full day, with fast charging available when you need a top-up.