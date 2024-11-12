Oura Ring Gen 3 hits lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday – but there is a catch

2024 has definitely been the year of Oura, with the brand making headlines repeatedly. From launching a slew of new features to announcing the new Oura Ring 4, the Finnish company went above and beyond to keep itself relevant.

It turns out the best was yet to come, as Oura has just announced its Black Friday deals, with massive savings on the Oura Ring Gen 3. The catch? You'll have to wait until 18 November, when the deal officially starts.

The sale runs through 1 December, and you can save up to £100 depending on the model. For now, you can browse some alternative deals we listed below. And, most importantly, mark your calendar for the 18 November if you want to grab an Oura bargain this Black Friday!

The Black Friday savings on the Gen 3 include £249 for Black or Silver, offering a £50 discount; £279 for Brushed Titanium or Stealth, saving £70; and £349 for Gold or Rose Gold, with a £100 discount. These deals will be available on Amazon, so it’s worth acting fast when the sale goes live!

Why Choose Oura Ring Gen 3?

Even though it was surpassed by the Oura Ring 4, let's not forget that the Gen 3 is still one of the most widely used sleep trackers, thanks to its slim form factor and accurate sensors.

The Oura Ring Gen3 is packed with health-monitoring features, from accurate sleep tracking to health insights like heart rate variability (HRV) and activity tracking. Due to its lack of screen, it's much less distracting than even the best smartwatches.

Better still, it automatically detects various activities, tracking metrics like heart rate and calories burned to support fitness goals. It also measures heart rate variability, body temperature, and respiratory rate, providing a holistic view of overall health.

Alternative Black Friday wearable deals

While the Oura Ring Gen 3 is compelling, there are also some excellent alternative wearable deals this Black Friday for those who want different features or styles.

Head over to T3's best Garmin Black Friday deals roundup for more wearable offers. We also have a collection of the best Apple Watch deals if you prefer smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple’s latest smartwatch has marked down prices on some models, bringing premium features like advanced health metrics, Apple’s new S9 chip, and seamless ecosystem integration to the wrist.

Garmin Forerunner 965

Known for its top-tier GPS accuracy and multisport features, this watch is discounted in many stores, making it a go-to for runners and triathletes.

Fitbit Charge 6

The Charge 6 offers a great balance of price and features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even SpO2 tracking, making it a versatile option at a lower price point.