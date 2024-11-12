Oura Ring Gen 3 hits lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday – but there is a catch

2024 has definitely been the year of Oura, with the brand making headlines repeatedly. From launching a slew of new features to announcing the new Oura Ring 4, the Finnish company went above and beyond to keep itself relevant.
It turns out the best was yet to come, as Oura has just announced its Black Friday deals, with massive savings on the Oura Ring Gen 3. The catch? You'll have to wait until 18 November, when the deal officially starts.
The sale runs through 1 December, and you can save up to £100 depending on the model. For now, you can browse some alternative deals we listed below. And, most importantly, mark your calendar for the 18 November if you want to grab an Oura bargain this Black Friday!
The Black Friday savings on the Gen 3 include £249 for Black or Silver, offering a £50 discount; £279 for Brushed Titanium or Stealth, saving £70; and £349 for Gold or Rose Gold, with a £100 discount. These deals will be available on Amazon, so it’s worth acting fast when the sale goes live!
Why Choose Oura Ring Gen 3?
Even though it was surpassed by the Oura Ring 4, let's not forget that the Gen 3 is still one of the most widely used sleep trackers, thanks to its slim form factor and accurate sensors.
The Oura Ring Gen3 is packed with health-monitoring features, from accurate sleep tracking to health insights like heart rate variability (HRV) and activity tracking. Due to its lack of screen, it's much less distracting than even the best smartwatches.
Better still, it automatically detects various activities, tracking metrics like heart rate and calories burned to support fitness goals. It also measures heart rate variability, body temperature, and respiratory rate, providing a holistic view of overall health.
Alternative Black Friday wearable deals
While the Oura Ring Gen 3 is compelling, there are also some excellent alternative wearable deals this Black Friday for those who want different features or styles.
Head over to T3's best Garmin Black Friday deals roundup for more wearable offers. We also have a collection of the best Apple Watch deals if you prefer smartwatches.
Apple’s latest smartwatch has marked down prices on some models, bringing premium features like advanced health metrics, Apple’s new S9 chip, and seamless ecosystem integration to the wrist.
Known for its top-tier GPS accuracy and multisport features, this watch is discounted in many stores, making it a go-to for runners and triathletes.
Fitbit Charge 6
The Charge 6 offers a great balance of price and features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even SpO2 tracking, making it a versatile option at a lower price point.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
These Cyber Monday home gym deals from Nike Strength are still going!
Missed out on Cyber Monday fitness deals? Fear not; Nike Strength has you covered
By Matt Kollat Published
-
As a runner, I love these sub-$100 running shoe Cyber Monday deals
I've already spent tons of money on running gear, but there is always a little extra left for more running shoes...
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I'm buying these Snoop Dogg-approved Solo Stove deals on Cyber Monday
Get these deals before they go up in smoke
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I found some cool Cyber Monday deals on e-bikes and e-scooters – you'll never guess where!
Have you heard of Wellbots before? They stock a huge selection of electric two-wheelers, many of which are on offer right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Cotopaxi Black Friday Sale is now live – check out these expert-recommended outdoor deals!
Get your quirky backpacks, jackets, fleeces, accessories and more from a certified B-Corp brand
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Theragun's Black Friday sale has BIG price cuts but hurry, they won’t last!
It's their biggest this year
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Under Armour’s Black Friday sale has up to 51% off – these are my fave deals
From sweat-wicking sports bras to leggings and training shoes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published